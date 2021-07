Oh no! Blueberries are one of the best summer snacks, but North Carolina is experiencing a blueberry shortage. North Carolina farmers typically account for 40-50 million pounds of blueberries in any given year. And Bladen county is responsible for 50% of that. The problem is somewhat of a freak happening- an early freeze combined with a hail storm. North Carolina State University blueberry specialist Bill Cline told WRAL that they believe about half the crop survived. This is leading to an increase in prices, your basic supply in demand story. So keep in mind the blueberry shortage if you see rising prices or have issues finding them.