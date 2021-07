The Denver Broncos are a sleeping giant in potentially achieving one of the league’s great teams. This has been a popular phrase tossed around by new general manager George Paton. It is pretty easy to see with all the moves Paton and the Denver Broncos have made why Paton said himself the team is close to a sleeping giant. If someone were to look up and down the roster, then they’d see there is impressive depth and talent everywhere. For the Broncos to achieve this type of greatness they will need to be led into it by the young quarterback Drew Lock.