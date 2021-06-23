Julie Delpy Said No to a Fourth ‘Before’ Movie With Richard Linklater

Moon Knight fans are absolutely jazzed after Oscar Issac and Ethan Hawke were spotted in a brand new photo from filming. On Mate Szabi’s Instagram, you can see the two actors posted up outside of a fence. Now, there are no costumes or anything in the images, but they’re hard at work on the Disney+ series. The creator was too amped up to share a moment with them. Fans couldn’t believe this kind of luck, and it would seem there was a reason for skepticism. YouTube fans should look forward to whatever project is coming down the pipe. People desperately want to know who Hawke is playing in this film. A lot of people have speculated that he could be Dracula but nothing has been confirmed just yet. As the months stretch on, there will be a trailer and a formal announcement. But, for now, these small tidbits are the only thing that anyone has to go on. Check out what Szabi had to say down below: