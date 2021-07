T-Mobile is letting people test drive their network for free. If you have been curious about T-Mobile’s network, this is your chance to do a test drive on it without any contracts and commitments. All you need is an iOS device so you can run the iOS app. This will let you try T-Mobile’s expanded network for 30 days or 30GB of data. Apart from being free, the good thing is that this test drive won’t require you to leave your current carrier or lose your existing phone number.