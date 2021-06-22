Cancel
Candle Startup Vigyl Wants To Make Candles For Everyone

By Rudy Sanchez
thedieline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome may see enjoying candles as a mostly female pursuit towards wellness—leading to questionable examples at times—but filling a room with a pleasurable scent can create a mood and bring joy to anyone, regardless of gender or background. The thing is, nice-smelling burning wax isn’t the exclusive domain of women...

thedieline.com
