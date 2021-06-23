Cancel
NBA

Watch: Thunder GM Sam Presti Draft Lottery Interview

Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 14 days ago

Thunder GM Sam Presti addressed the media on Tuesday evening ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, giving his take on the process as a whole as well as the Kemba Walker trade. His media interview gives insight into his philosophy on the rebuild as well, taking it slow.

Over the next month ahead of July's draft, Presti will have his work cut out for him evaluating talent. The Thunder will have six picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, with three in each round.

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder
Sam Presti
Kemba Walker
#Nba Draft#Gm#Nba Draft Lottery
