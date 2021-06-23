Red Flag Warning issued for Colorado River Basin, Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Colorado River Basin; Southeast Utah RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, 294, 490, AND 491 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 294 Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area. In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin and Fire Weather Zone 491 Southeast Utah. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...14 to 19 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to lightning from dry thunderstorms. * THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening with lightning and gusty outflow winds the primary concerns. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and erratic winds are possible near any showers or thunderstorms.