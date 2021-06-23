Cancel
Tokyo Olympics

More than HALF of exemptions from Australians begging to leave the country are denied even for weddings, funerals and sick relatives

More than half of all exemption applications by Australians attempting to leave the country are being rejected under the world's strictest border regime.

Australia's Border Force approved just 11,867 applications out of 25,233 lodged in May, with no timeline in place for the lifting of the nation's hard border.

Politicians including Scott Morrison and Annastacia Palaszczuk have drawn criticism from the public for granting themselves exemptions to travel to events like the G7 Summit and Tokyo Olympics while Australians are stuck at home since March 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXfqE_0acakg9H00
More than half of all exemptions being applied for by Australians attempting to leave the country are being rejected as the world's strictest borders remain enforced

'The worst thing is that government officials are granting themselves exemptions and holding back the same thing for tens of thousands of Aussies,' LibertyWorks President Andrew Cooper told the Telegraph.

The right-wing organisation recently sued the government attempting to overturn the travel ban for Australians, but was unsuccessful.

'While the rest of the world s opening up and letting families getting back together, we are maintaining these strict measures that have terrible impacts on families,' Mr Cooper said.

There are still 36,000 Australians still stranded overseas who are awaiting flights back home, either from repatriating flights or on airlines.

Tens of thousands of others have been denied the chance to be reunited with family, absent from weddings, births, and funerals for the past 15 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QODHp_0acakg9H00
Australia's Border Force approved just 11,867 applications out of 25,233 lodged in May, with no timeline in place for the lifting of the nation's hard borders

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk drew particular criticism for a tweet she made earlier this month after receiving her vaccine.

'Today I got the Pfizer vaccine in the event I need to travel to Tokyo for the Olympics,' she said.

'So you can go to Tokyo for absolutely no reason whatsoever, but vaccinated parents of a newborn can't visit their baby in QLD?' one person responded.

'It took me over 6 months, 7 cancelled flights and $10k+ to fly back to Australia to hug my terminally ill mum one last time and you are talking about ''needing'' to go to the Olympics? Absolute joke and a kick in the guts to stranded Aussies,' another added.

