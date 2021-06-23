Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Documentary Uncovers Jimi Hendrix's Nearly Forgotten Maui Concert in 1970

By Hawaii Public Radio
hawaiipublicradio.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year marks the 50th anniversary of the release of the film "Rainbow Bridge." Shot on Maui in 1971 with amateur actors and without a script, the film centered on the late 1960s counterculture on the island. It also included a live performance by rock legend Jimi Hendrix on July...

www.hawaiipublicradio.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimi Hendrix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Maui#Live Performance#Haleakal#Conversation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
Related
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AC/DC's ANGUS YOUNG Was 'Totally Enthralled' When He First Heard JIMI HENDRIX's 'Purple Haze'

In a recent interview with Germany's Guitar magazine, AC/DC guitarist Angus Young spoke about his early musical influences. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I could play guitar a little bit, but I really got focused on it around the years when I was about 12 into my teenage years, I started to focus more on it. And around when I was about 13 [or] 14, that's when Jimi Hendrix appeared on the horizon. And when I first heard the song 'Purple Haze', I was totally enthralled: 'How's he doing that?' I was just so impressed with it. Plus, Malcolm, my brother, there was a few shows we had also seen. We had gone, the two of us together, and we had seen people like the band THE YARDBIRDS; they had come to Australia. And at the time, the lineup had just changed. I think they originally used to have Jeff Beck. But then, later on, when we saw them, they didn't have Jeff Beck; they had Jimmy Page on guitar. So that was good, because at that time, that kind of sound, especially for guitar, it jumped out at you, the sound of it. So that was really good. But then when along came Hendrix, you kind of went, 'Woah! This is another level on guitar.' So I was very much a fan of that."
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Monumental Rock Auction Set to Sell Gear From Eddie Van Halen, Jimi Hendrix and Paul McCartney

Auctioning off items connected with rock stars and music history is a big business. Sometimes these auctions benefit charity, as was the case when Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour auctioned off a number of his guitars. Sometimes these auctions are less about gear and more about items with a memorable history, as was the case with a 2019 Beatles-related event. And sometimes, these auctions are a combination of both.
MusicPosted by
B102.7

How an Unused Jimi Hendrix Album Cover Led to Journey’s Scarab

Near the end of the video for Journey's new single "The Way We Used to Be," an animated proxy of guitarist Neal Schon appears to transform into a dung beetle. It would be an odd visual choice if not for the insect's importance in Journey lore, appearing — in various fantastical forms — on multiple album sleeves.
MusicGuitar Player

The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, and Van Halen Gear Surfaces in Historical New York Auction

In a couple of weeks' time, Guernsey’s will begin a huge two-day auction featuring hundreds of items, including instruments owned and played by some of rock ‘n’ roll's greatest guitarists. The New York firm will be hosting their "A Century of Music" online auction between July 14 and 15, which also features rare memorabilia from the 1969 Woodstock festival.
Musicthebeatdfw.com

5 Black Musicians That Redefined Rock Music Over The Past Five Decades

Black Music Month is our focus for the month of June, bringing the BAW readers introspective features that show you all aspects of music made by our creative people. While we know hip-hop, R&B and even pop music at times can be the main genres of Black musicians, you’d be surprised how influential we’ve been in the realms of rock as well.
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

What happened to Jimi Hendrix's Monterey Stratocaster?

It's probably the most iconic image of Jimi Hendrix, kneeling in ritual over a sacrificial Stratocaster, beckoning the flames upward and pausing only to squirt more Ronson lighter fuel onto the pickguard ablaze. In an era when oneupmanship and headlines were sometimes more important than musicianship, Hendrix was looking for...
MusicComicBook

The Jimi Hendrix Funko Pop Headlines Popapalooza

Funko's two-day Popapalooza music event is winding down, but they have booked a big act for the finale - Jimi Hendrix. He joins John Lennon as a headliner that has included Pop figures of icons and newcomers alike. The latest Jimi Hendrix Funko Pop features the guitar legend as he...
Musicpremierguitar.com

PRS Takes on Hendrix

Fantastic range of Marshall-esque tones, from clean and lovely to tough, mean, and singing. No standby switch. Minor cab rattling audible at moderate volumes. Head may need securing at high volume and bass settings. Just as PRS's 2012 HXDA was inspired by firsthand looks at one of slide legend Duane...
Musicloudersound.com

How Jimi Hendrix set rock'n'roll ablaze and rewired the electric guitar forever

Four years. That’s all it took Jimi Hendrix to tear up guitar culture, depose the ruling elite and drag a centuries-old instrument in a thrilling new direction. Perhaps, on some level, the guitarist knew the clock was ticking. It would certainly explain the fervour with which he blazed through London after stepping off the plane at Heathrow on September 24, 1966.
MoviesMovieWeb

Summer of Soul Review: A Breathtaking Musical Documentary

In the summer of 1969, the musical world had its spotlight on "3 Days of Peace & Music" at the Woodstock festival in Bethel, New York. During that same period, one hundred miles south in Harlem's Mount Morris Park, another series of concerts inspired a generation and helped to define a tidal shift in Black Americans racial identity. The Harlem Cultural Festival, dubbed the "Black Woodstock", took place over six weekends from June 29 to August 24th. Legendary acts such as Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, and Nina Simone performed to over three hundred thousand people at the culmination of a tumultuous decade. Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, the famed drummer for the Roots, recounts this historic event with interviews and stunning archival footage, which hadn't been seen for fifty years.
Musicbleedingcool.com

Funko Music Reveals – Jimi Hendrix, Pearl Jam, Elvis, BTS, and More

Funko finished off their Popapalooza event with an Encore as they revealed a great assortment of new Music themed Pop Vinyls. We have covered some of the previous Funko Popapalooza reveals already with some sweet new additions with John Lennon, Boyz II Men, Green Day, new Pop Albums, and more. Fans can check out the previous set of Popapalooza reveals right here with pre-orders live for each right here. On the final day of the new event, Funko did not slow down their set of unveiling either with some new Pop music bundle sets featuring BTS and Pearl Jam. Fans will not have to wait to collect all of their favorite band members as they can grab them up with one purchase. Other reveals include new TLC Pops, Jimi Hendrix, Iron Maiden, and more. The final day of announcements included:
Visual Arthawaiipublicradio.org

Mānoa Gallery's 'Summer of Love' Brings Back Rock Icons From the 1960s

A friendly gathering spot is developing in the heart of Mānoa Valley, seeking to emerge from the pandemic into the "Summer of Love." Mānoa Village Gallery has opened a photo exhibit of classic rock musicians, and many of them were captured at their sold-out Hawai’i concerts. “Wouldn’t it be great...
MusicMusicRadar.com

How to play Jimi Hendrix-style rhythm guitar parts

Jimi Hendrix is rightly hailed as one of the most influential guitarists of all time, but it's important to note how important his rhythm playing approach was to his impact. He created a hybrid of chord work with fills in his style that set the benchmark on what the guitar could achieve in a power trio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy