Now that the 2020-21 Boston Celtics season is in the rear-view mirror, it’s possible to spend time taking stock of how each player did with the opportunity he had. To that end, we are grading every player who put in time on the basketball court for the Celtics this season: all 15 members of the regular roster, both two-way players and the players the team cut or traded. That’s 21 players altogether, and today’s focus is starting center Robert Williams III. The hyper-vertical big man has struggled to stay on the floor due to injury throughout his pro career, but he also started to flash some truly transcendent play this season.