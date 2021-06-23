Cancel
US dollar destined to a 38.2% Fibo and support structure

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDXY on the verge of a touch of the daily 38.2% Fibo as Fed back peddles. Fed speakers have toned down the hawkish rhetoric which is weighing on the greenback. At the time of writing, DXY is trading flat on the day and is consolidating the latest moves since the Federal Reserve surprised markets last week with a hawkish hold.

www.fxstreet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Daly
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Interest Rates#Inflation#New York Fed#Dxy#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#Cleveland Fed#San Francisco Fed
