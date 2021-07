Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man driving on a major highway in the Twin Cities was fatally shot last night by a person in another vehicle. The Plymouth Police Department says the deadly incident occurred on Highway 61 around 10 PM. Investigators say the victim and the suspect were driving side-by-side in the southbound lanes of the highway when an occupant of one of the vehicles fired at the second vehicle and shot the driver. The man suffered a fatal wound and later died at the North Memorial Medical Center. His name has not been released.