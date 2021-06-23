Update on the latest sports

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. This week, Major League Baseball announced the starters for the 2021 All-Star Game. The game will be played in Colorado. Ordinarily, a game in Coors Field with some of the world’s best hitters would equate to plenty of fireworks. But the Mid-Summer Classic has been more of a showcase for the game’s dominant pitchers in recent years. The last 10 All-Star games have produced just 68 total runs. Hopefully, the thin air will open up this year’s edition a little bit. Anyway, I thought it would be fun to see how the real-life All-Stars compare to the fantasy All-Stars from the first half of the season. Don’t worry – my rest of season rankings along with some news and notes are at the bottom of the page for those looking to get to their barbecues early.