Update on the latest sports

NFL

By Associated Press
 14 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Pistons fans finally have something to celebrate after the team finished with the NBA’s second-worst record during the regular season. The Pistons have won the NBA Draft lottery and will have the first pick next month. Detroit just recorded a 20-52 record that was the worst in the Eastern Conference and 14 wins away from a playoff berth.

