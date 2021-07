LORDSTOWN, Ohio — A few things quickly became apparent as we were shuffled through a tour of Lordstown Motors' plant in Northeast Ohio near the border with Pennsylvania. First, the hopeful electric truck maker got a steal of a deal when it purchased its 6.2-million-square-foot factory from General Motors for a reported $20 million. Second, Lordstown Motors hired a gaggle of talented and capable engineers to design its first product, the Endurance electric pickup truck. And third, it's going to take a herculean effort and a lot of money to get from where the company is today with its assembly plant and pickup truck to where it wants to be before the end of 2021.