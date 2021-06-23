Cancel
Politics

Column: From a business perspective, NH Legislature is all 'Do what I say'

Valley News
 14 days ago

Nobody really likes being told what to do, especially by people who have limited or no experience about what they’re instructing others to do. For employers, there’s a lot of “Do what I say” going on at the New Hampshire Statehouse this legislative session. It’s not based on best practices or trusting employers to do what’s best for employees (their most important asset). Instead, these “Do what I say-isms” are based on the legislators thinking they know what’s best for employers better than employers themselves. Sadly, both political parties are guilty.

