Service notice: James O. Maxwell

James Oliver “J.O.” Maxwell, 90, of Haines, died Jan. 12, 2021, in his home after a brief illness. A graveside memorial service with Air Force Military Honors will be held July 5 at 10 a.m. at the Haines Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Haines Elementary School or a charity of your choice in care of Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City 97814. Pam Maxwell is compiling a memory book for the family. Friends who have a memory to share or a copy of a photo are asked to send them to her at 15177 Muddy Creek Lane, Haines 97833.