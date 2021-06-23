Update: Pack Creek Fire now 66% contained at 8,952 acres
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, June 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pack Creek Fire in San Juan County is 66% contained at 8,952 acres, officials said Tuesday night. “Containment on the #PackCreekFire increased as the 378 personnel have safely contained 66% of the fire with minimal acreage growth today, 8,952 total acres,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 7:30 p.m. “Fuels reduction played a vital role in slowing the spread of this fire.” To find out more about fuels reduction click here.gephardtdaily.com