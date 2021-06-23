Cancel
Billie Eilish apologizes for mouthing racial slur in old video

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 22 (UPI) — Billie Eilish says she’s “appalled and embarrassed” by an old video that shows her mouthing a racial slur. The 19-year-old singer-songwriter apologized Monday on Instagram Stories after a video showed her mouthing an anti-Asian slur while singing along to Tyler, the Creator’s song “Fish.”. The edited...

Billie Eilish
