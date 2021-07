ROME — Kids and adults with disabilities and their families in Piscataquis County can experience the freedom and fun of Pine Tree Camp this summer. “Pine Tree Camp has designed all-new programming to provide full access to the outdoors to Maine people with disabilities and their entire families,” said Dawn Willard-Robinson. “Our campus on North Pond in Rome is within two hours of most areas in Piscataquis County and provides the opportunity to experience everything from biking and swimming to kayaking and fishing, with no barriers.”