Gibson man faces up to 10 years for sexual battery of teen

EDWARDSVILLE – An Alton man is facing charges of domestic battery. Anthony Wilson, 40, of Alton, was charged June 28 with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department. According to court documents, on June 25 Wilson allegedly strangled a family or household member.
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers are facing murder charges in connection with a shooting in Lowell that left a 20-year-old Dracut man dead last year, officials announced Thursday. : ‘They’re just trying to pass the buck’: Family of victim says Dracut yearbooks supporting accused killer should be replaced. Christian...
A Whitfield County jury on Wednesday found a Dalton man guilty of family violence battery, a felony due to his prior history of domestic violence, and his seventh felony overall since his first felony conviction in 1978. Gregory Lamar Ward, 60, faces up to five years in prison without the...
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A 40-year-old Boise man is accused of battery against a 15-year-old girl at Roaring Springs Water Park in Meridian. Police say the teen, who did not know the suspect, tried to grab her by the wrist and pull her toward him multiple times. Meridian PD says...
BRIDGEPORT — A city man previously convicted of multiple felonies in Connecticut and Pennsylvania pleaded guilty last week to a federal gun offense, prosecutors said. Albert Lopez, 51, last living in Bridgeport, appeared before Judge Victor A. Bolden via video conference due to the ongoing pandemic and pleaded guilty July 1 to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The man who authorities say was the trigger man in a 1998 convenience store murder in Vanderburgh County, is now back in jail in Gibson. Records show Erick Schmitt is accused of residential entry, intimidation, and battery. According to a probable cause affidavit, Schmitt was...
Beau Dyer, 20, is being held without bond. Eric Ray, 50, has been charged with tampering with evidence. A Steelville woman was charged with first-degree murder on Thursday in the death of a man reported missing June 8. Beau Dyer, 20, faces first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with...
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in the face. Police were called to reports of an assault at Castle Causeway in Sleaford, Lincolnshire just before 8:45 pm on Friday night (2 July). Lincolnshire Police said that a 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment...
LEWISBURG – Attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges against a resident of an assisted living facility have been dismissed a second time because of a competency issue. Snyder-Union County Judge Michael T. Hudock on Thursday found Roger Neal Arnold, 72, was incompetent to stand trial in the seven-year-old case. The...
A 35-year-old Ocala man is facing up to 100 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple firearm and drug charges. Glenn Edward Davis, Jr., pled guilty to two counts of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and two counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Davis faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 5 years, and up to 40 years, in federal prison on each of the drug counts, and up to 10 years’ imprisonment on each of the firearm charges.
A man convicted in connection for 1998 murder remains in the Gibson County Jail on charges related to a new incident that took place in Princeton, Indiana this month. Erick Schmitt faces felony Residential Entry, as well as misdemeanor Intimidation, Driving While Suspended, and Battery for trying to start a fight at a home along South 350 West in Princeton, Indiana.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man will face up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting to his role in a drug conspiracy involving three other people, federal prosecutors said. Luis Carrasquillo, 35, told prosecutors that he conspired with Waldemar Colon and Isidro De Los Santos to sell heroin...
Jun. 24—A Springfield man who discharged a firearm, striking a child in a 2019 case, was found guilty on two counts by a Sangamon County jury Wednesday. Tarvelle J. Williams, 32, could spend up to 90 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Williams faces 6 to 60 years on...
Joe Schilling is facing a battery charge after his physical altercation with a civilian on Sunday night. Footage recently went viral of a man — later identifying himself as Justin Balboa — flexing on the former Bellator and GLORY fighter at a bar in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Schilling didn’t take...
A Mount Prospect man was sentenced to four years in prison after he was convicted of aggravated battery May 4. Andrew Schumann, 36, was convicted of aggravated battery at a jury trial May 4-5. The McHenry County sheriff's department reported Schumann punched a woman multiple times August 10, 2019, breaking her nose.
COPS allegedly refused to transport Caroline Crouch’s pilot husband by police chopper, in case he tried to crash it in a suicide bid. One police officer told the Sun Online that while the logistics of the operation could not be divulged, investigators realised they were dealing with a “dangerous man”.
A jury is currently deliberating a 15-year-old’s sentencing after he was convicted of killing his friend and trying to decapitate them. On December 12, Roberts Buncis, of Boston, Lincolnshire, England, was found deceased in a wooded area near his home. The 12-year-old had been stabbed over 70 times and showed markings on his neck consistent with someone trying to behead him.
Derek Chauvin has broken his silence to claim he has information to give “peace of mind” to the family of George Floyd – as he was sentenced for his murder.In briefs comments to the court shortly before he was sentenced to twenty-two-and-a-half years in jail, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted earlier this year, said he wanted to offer his condolences to the victims’s family.“I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family,” he said.He added: “There is going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope that things will...
A Russian woman who supposedly released her daughter from a balcony was arrested on suspicion of murder after the baby died falling from the sixth floor. Anna Ruzankina, 23, He hung his daughter Anastasia -3 from the balcony as punishment for crying, reported the police in Russia. In a heartbreaking...
A Black Tennessee man is suing the city of Chattanooga for arresting him after he called the cops to report a 14-year-old White girl who crashed a car. Michael James, a truck driver with no criminal record, filed a lawsuit last month against the City of Chattanooga and several officers over claims his civil rights were violated when he was wrongfully arrested on May 6, 2020, according to the Tulis Report.