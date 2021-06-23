Cancel
Larry Emdur makes a brutal joke about Sam Frost as it's revealed her Home and Away character could DIE following a taco truck explosion

By Nicole Douglas
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Her character Jasmine Delaney's life hangs in the balance on Home and Away, after she was involved in a potentially fatal taco truck explosion.

And as Sam Frost appeared on The Morning Show on Wednesday to discuss Jasmine's fate, host Larry Emdur couldn't help but make a rather insensitive joke as he asked the actress, 32, if her days on the Channel Seven soap were numbered.

'You look happy for someone whose career is coming to a crashing halt!' the 56-year-old said to the former Bachelorette, who smiled politely in response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V0Y2g_0acahUTE00
Leaving the Bay? As Sam Frost appeared on The Morning Show on Wednesday to discuss her character Jasmine's fate after a truck explosion, host Larry Emdur couldn't help but make a rather insensitive joke as he asked her if her days on the Channel Seven soap were numbered

'Things aren't going so good... they're not looking so good for Jasmine right now,' Larry continued.

Keeping coy, Sam replied: 'No, she got blown up by a taco truck and it doesn't usually end up ending so well, so now she is in hospital. Who knows what is going to happen in the Bay?'

Larry, who was joined by guest co-host Sally Bowrey, then asked if Jasmine had been able to eat a taco before the explosion.

'Yes. She was trying to order burrito, and the whole thing blew up,' Sam said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0encIl_0acahUTE00
Cheeky! 'You look happy for someone whose career is coming to a crashing halt!' Larry, 56, said to the former Bachelorette, who smiled politely in response. Right: Sally Bowrey

She went on to say that while her character's future looks uncertain, she's still happy to be filming such action-packed scenes in Summer Bay.

'We love it, we absolutely love it,' she gushed. 'It's always exciting.

'You never know what is going to happen in the Bay. That's why it is the best job in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xC83C_0acahUTE00
Will she make it? Sam's character initially seemed to be okay after the explosion, but then collapsed and was taken to hospital for a blood transfusion, in scenes that aired on Tuesday

'When you are flicking through [the script] and you realise you're in one of the big events, it's exciting. You just have to embrace the chaos.'

Sam's character initially seemed to be okay after the explosion, but then collapsed and was taken to hospital for an urgent blood transfusion, in scenes that aired on Tuesday.

Her fate will be revealed in upcoming episodes of Home and Away, which continues Wednesday at 7pm on Seven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3icdPo_0acahUTE00
Coming soon: Jasmine's fate will be revealed in upcoming episodes of Home and Away, which continues Wednesday at 7pm on Seven
