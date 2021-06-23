Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Superman And Lois Just Did The Unthinkable To Superman, So What Happens Next?

By Mick Joest
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Superman & Lois episode "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events." Read at your own risk!. John Henry Irons warned Superman that the events of his destroyed world would come to pass on their Earth, but even Superman & Lois fans had to believe that was outrageous. The Man of Steel is one of the noblest and most powerful heroes in the DC Universe, so the idea that he'd break bad and turn his back on humanity unless it was literally beyond his control was ludicrous. Well, some folks may be eating crow after this latest episode, because Tal-Rho found a way to turn his half-brother on humanity.

www.cinemablend.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unthinkable#The Superman Lois#The Man Of Steel#Cw#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesDigital Courier

‘Superman & Lois’: Adam Rayner Explains Tal-Rho’s Master Plan

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Superman & Lois Season 1, Episode 11, “A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events.” So if you haven’t watched it yet, come back after Lois calls the other Man of Steel.]. The true story (at least, we think) of Tal-Rho’s origin was revealed as...
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois Drops Some Clues About the Post-Crisis Arrowverse Timeline

As you might expect, tonight's flashback episode of Superman & Lois, titled "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events," gave Superman fans a chance to look back at some of the key events that have shaped the life of this universe's Man of Steel. It also dropped some hints about the overall timeline of the Arrowverse in the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths continuity, including a few specific dates that give fans a better sense of when certain events were happening, outside of the very general "whiteboard timeline" that Cisco put together last season on The Flash. So let's dig in a little bit, shall we?
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois: [SPOILER] Dies in “A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events”

Tonight's episode of Superman & Lois, titled "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events," marked the end of the road for a character who is a key figure in the Superman mythology -- at least unless there's some kind of last-minute misdirect happening. The death is not exactly something that will change the course of the series' future -- at least not as far as we can currently tell -- but it's certainly going to have an impact on Superman's life, and might set up a potential new character introduction in the next season or so. so let's dig into this one. Remember, there are spoilers ahead.
TV Serieshypable.com

‘Superman and Lois’ season 1, episode 11 review: Walking memory lane

On Superman and Lois season 1, episode 11, Clark retreats to the Fortress of Solitude after his solar flare to save Smallville’s residents from the invading Kryptonian consciousnesses. While there, he relives some of his greatest hits. Superman and Lois season 1, episode 11 picks up in the past, as...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Superman Returns’ Not-So-Triumphant 15th Anniversary

Ricky Church revisits Superman Returns on its 15th anniversary…. Back in 1978, Superman: The Movie blew audiences away with the first big screen adventure of the Man of Steel. Starring Christopher Reeve as Superman from director Richard Donner, Superman became a huge film, set a benchmark for most superhero films and spawned three sequels. When the fourth film failed at the box office and garnered many negative reviews, the Superman franchise was shelved. After many false starts of sequels or reboots, it would be 19 years later when Superman soared back to the big screen with the appropriately titled Superman Returns, only this also failed to garner much attention and planned sequels were scrapped with Warner Bros. eventually deciding on a full reboot with Man of Steel. As Superman Returns celebrates its 15th anniversary, we look back on why it was a lacklustre return for Superman on the big screen.
TV SeriesComicBook

New Superman & Lois Preview Released

This week's episode of Superman & Lois, "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events," saw some shocking developments for The CW series. After stopping Morgan Edge/Tal-Roh (Adam Rayner) from using the Eradicator to restore the Kryptonian race by supplanting humanity, a weak Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) recovered at the Fortress of Solitude. However, what seemed like a dreamy trip down memory lane turned out to be Edge digging into Clark's memories for leverage to make him submit and, after threatening Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and the boys, Clark submits only to be taken away by Edge. Now, in a preview for the next episode, we get a glimpse of what submission means and it appears that Superman has been turned evil.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Superman Could be the Next AAA Game From Warner Bros

For some time now Warner Bros. Games Montréal has been working on a new AAA game. Leaks that appear on the web reveal that it may be an adaptation of Superman's adventures. Thanks to published job listings, we learned that Warner Bros. Games Montréal is working on a new AAA game;
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Adam Rayner Talks Morgan Edge’s Future in Superman and Lois

Adam Rayner Talks Morgan Edge’s Future in Superman and Lois. The CW’s Superman and Lois expanded the Man of Steel’s mythology to new limits . For the first time, it revealed that Kal-El shares his mother with Tal-Ro, his half-brother. When he arrived on Earth, Tal-Ro took the identity of Morgan Edge, but he believes in Kryptonian superiority over the other races in the universe. And who better than actor Adam Rayner, the man who plays the Kryptonian supremacist on the show, to describe the character’s mindset?
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Will There Be a Season 2 of Superman and Lois? Here's What is Confirmed After Season 1 Ends

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. As Season 1 of Superman & Lois is about to end with a few episodes left, even more, it leaves us hanging with a two-week break before the next run arrives, a lot have already been asking whether the series would be having a Season 2. Well, the sky is really the limit as not only that is confirmed but the first season will also be extended as well.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

We’re Actually Really Enjoying ‘Superman & Lois’

We’re actually really enjoying Superman & Lois these days. Like, really, really, surprisingly enjoying it. And the internet seems to truly agree with us. So hey, it feels like the time to celebrate the fact that a show that we didn’t think could turn out this well has actually ended up rather …super.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Superman & Lois episode 12 return date hopes on The CW

After tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to wonder when Superman & Lois episode 12 will come on the air. Rest assured, we’re happy to provide more info on that subject within this piece!. Of course, this is the part where we hand over the bad news — while...
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

What Superman: The Animated Series Has to Teach Us About Superman

You don’t really need to overthink Superman. He has complexities, but he’s not complicated. He charges headlong into conflict, but he’s not conflicted. He’s invincible, but he’s not invulnerable. And yet recent film adaptations of him, in particular, have insisted on bringing to bear the same tools and methods used to shape more modern heroes, in ways that are detrimental to the character. Simply put, Superman isn’t a Christ allegory. He isn’t Batman, or the Punisher. He isn’t angry, or violent, or aggrieved, or traumatized. His superpower isn’t that he has superpowers. It’s that he has superpowers and is still a good guy, because he was raised right.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Superman & Lois Ups Sofia Hasmik to Series Regular Ahead of Season 2

Big news for Smallville’s top reporter-slash-plumber: Sofia Hasmik has been promoted to the series regular for the upcoming second season of The CW’s Superman & Lois, our sister site Deadline reports. Hasmik has recurred throughout the show’s first season as Chrissy Beppo, formerly the only staffer at the Smallville Gazette...

Comments / 0

Community Policy