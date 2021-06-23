Superman And Lois Just Did The Unthinkable To Superman, So What Happens Next?

Ricky Church revisits Superman Returns on its 15th anniversary…. Back in 1978, Superman: The Movie blew audiences away with the first big screen adventure of the Man of Steel. Starring Christopher Reeve as Superman from director Richard Donner, Superman became a huge film, set a benchmark for most superhero films and spawned three sequels. When the fourth film failed at the box office and garnered many negative reviews, the Superman franchise was shelved. After many false starts of sequels or reboots, it would be 19 years later when Superman soared back to the big screen with the appropriately titled Superman Returns, only this also failed to garner much attention and planned sequels were scrapped with Warner Bros. eventually deciding on a full reboot with Man of Steel. As Superman Returns celebrates its 15th anniversary, we look back on why it was a lacklustre return for Superman on the big screen.