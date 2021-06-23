Cancel
WWE

The Diamond Mine Debuts and Attacks Kushida On WWE NXT

By Jeremy Thomas
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Diamond Mine has officially opened, revealing themselves with an attack on Kushida to close out this week’s WWE NXT. At the end of tonight’s show, Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly were brawling following O’Reilly’s win over Kushida in the main event. As that chaos reigned on the outside, the trio of Roderick Strong, Hideki Suzuki, and Tyler Rust crept into the ring. Strong attacked Kushida and revealed himself, after which the three wiped out the Cruiserweight Champion.

Hideki Suzuki
Kyle O'reilly
Adam Cole
Roderick Strong
#Diamond #Combat #The Diamond Mine Debuts #Rust
WWE411mania.com

Kevin’s WWE NXT Review 6.29.21

June 29th, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles No. 1 Contender’s Match: Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Io Shirai & Zoey Stark. I’m a big fan of pretty much everyone involved here. Big fan of having...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Edge Attacks In WWE SmackDown Return

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has returned to SmackDown. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX closed with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns giving his State of the Universal Title Address, which came after his celebration over last Friday’s Hell In a Cell match with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio. Paul Heyman spoke during the main event segment and talked about how Reigns had taken out the entire division in less than a year, naming Edge, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Mysterios. Heyman then said they were being forced to do something they’d never done before because they have no other choice as there’s no one else left to challenge Reigns. That’s when the music hit and out came Edge to a big pop.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: Kyle O'Reilly vs. Kushida

The build to the Great American Bash continues on tonight's episode of NXT. A non-title match between Kyle O'Reilly and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will take place on NXT tonight. O'Reilly chose to face Kushida after NXT general manager William Regal told O'Reilly and Adam Cole last week that they could pick their own opponents for tonight's show.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Battery Charger Teasers Continue

The WWE NXT battery charger teasers continued on this week’s episode, but there is still no word on what the promos are building to. Last week’s show featured three graphics – a battery charge at 1%, the charge going from 10% to 11%, then going from 20% to 21%. This week’s series of teasers started with the charge going from 30% to 31%, then 40% to 41%, and finally 50% to 51%.
WWEringsidenews.com

New Diamond Mine Stable Invades Closing Of WWE NXT This Week

WWE has aired trailers for the Diamond Mine for weeks, and they promised that the Diamond Mine would be open this week. Fans watched the whole episode, but they didn’t see the Diamond Mine until the very end of the show. Malcom Bivens led a new stable to the ring...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

WWE Files New Trademark On Recently Debuted NXT Superstar

WWE has filed a new trademark on a superstar who debuted on Tuesday's NXT. On June 21, WWE filed to trademark "Elektra Lopez," who is the former Karissa Rivera. Lopez made her NXT debut on Tuesday, losing to Franky Monet. Full trademark description:. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G...
WWEPWMania

LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – June 22, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s episode and how Samoa Joe returned to be the enforcer to NXT General Manager William Regal. We also get a brief preview for tonight’s show. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

New WWE NXT Match Revealed For Tonight

A new tag team match has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. WWE has announced that Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will team up to face Aliyah and Jessi Kamea of The Robert Stone Brand. This match was made after Stark gave Shirai some back-up...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Franky Monet Says Her WWE NXT Character Is A ‘Work In Progress,’ More

During a recent interview with Pwinsider, WWE NXT Superstar Franky Monet commented on her NXT character evolving, getting away from her Taya Valkyrie ring name, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On who she is looking forward to working with on the brand: “There’s...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Held Talent Show With NXT Roster

WWE has a ton of talent on the NXT roster and not all of it involves pro wrestling. The black and gold brand had a little talent show recently to show off the hidden abilities on the roster. According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE held a talent show...
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE NXT draws lowest viewership since moving to Tuesdays

Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT averaged 665,000 viewers on the USA Network, down 4.3 percent from last week. It's the lowest number for NXT since March 17, which was when it was still airing on Wednesdays head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. However, it was only slightly behind the numbers of two and three weeks ago and marks the seventh straight week the show has done between 665,000 and 700,000 viewers.
WWEPWMania

WWE NXT Ratings Report For 6/22

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 665,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via PWTorch. This is down 4.3% from last week’s episode with “Takeover: In Your House” fallout, which drew 695,000 viewers. Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Releases Ever Rise From NXT Contracts

Ever Rise were gaining popularity and involved in some pretty funny on-screen activities, but their time with WWE is now apparently over. Matt Martel and Chase Parker, formerly known as 3.0 on the indies, came into WWE after having a career outside of Vince McMahon’s company. They were gaining momentum with fans and doing their viral talk show, that might continue, but WWE likely owns the Ever Rise name.
WWEWWE

What will Diamond Mine have in store for NXT tonight?

The Diamond Mine is open for business, and the rest of NXT is on notice. After Roderick Strong led his group consisting of Tyler Rust, Malcolm Bivens and another mysterious Superstar to the ring to attack NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida last week, there is just one other question left to answer: What’s next?
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Today’s WWE NXT UK Episode

Dragunov, Coffey and Brown collide for the right to challenge WALTER on NXT UK. A loaded edition of NXT UK is set to be highlighted by a Triple Threat Match between Ilja Dragunov, Joe Coffey and Rampage Brown that could determine the next challenger to NXT UK Champion WALTER. All...
WWE411mania.com

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has set two matches and a segment for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced the following bouts and segment to take place on next week’s show:. – Triple Threat NXT Women’s Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match: Zoey Stark & Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon.
WWEringsidenews.com

KUSHIDA Set To Receive Major Focus On WWE NXT

WWE introduced a Cruiserweight Division once again through the Cruiserweight Classic, a global tournament that brought some fantastic talent to the company. Now the Cruiserweight Division is under the NXT banner with KUDHISA as their champion. According to a report from Fightful Select, the plan is to emphasize the Cruiserweight...
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: Carmelo Hayes References John Cena Debut On NXT, Karrion Kross Attacks Johhny Gargano

– Carmelo Hayes is not backing down from the big names in NXT, and the newcomer even channeled the spirit of early John Cena when he faced down Adam Cole this week. Hayes came out on tonight’s show to challenge Adam Cole when Cole decided he wasn’t going to compete as directed by William Regal. Cole asked Hayes what made him think he could change Cole’s mind, and Hayes says “Ruthless Aggression!” before slapping Cole.

