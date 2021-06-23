The Diamond Mine Debuts and Attacks Kushida On WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has returned to SmackDown. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX closed with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns giving his State of the Universal Title Address, which came after his celebration over last Friday’s Hell In a Cell match with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio. Paul Heyman spoke during the main event segment and talked about how Reigns had taken out the entire division in less than a year, naming Edge, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Mysterios. Heyman then said they were being forced to do something they’d never done before because they have no other choice as there’s no one else left to challenge Reigns. That’s when the music hit and out came Edge to a big pop.