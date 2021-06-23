Cancel
Regina King dazzles in off-the-shoulder black mini dress with dramatic sleeves at Moth Ball in NYC

By Rachel Mcgrath For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

She's an acclaimed actress and director with an Oscar and four Emmys to her name.

And on Tuesday in New York City, Regina King was the honoree at the 2021 Moth Ball.

The star, 50, put on quite a show in a gorgeous black mini dress with dramatic sleeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktgl7_0acagrTC00
Dazzling: Regina King put on quite a show in a gorgeous black mini dress with dramatic sleeves as she arrived at the 2021 Moth Ball in New York City on Tuesday night

King's off-the-shoulder frock was a mix of brocade and semi-sheer fabric that formed horizontal lines across her body and it had a slightly ruffled neckline.

The If Beale Street Could Talk actress wore her hair piled on top of her head and she went bare-legged in pointy toe black heels.

Joining King at the red carpet event was Kemp Powers who wrote the screenplay, adapted from his own play, for her directorial feature debut One Night In Miami.

Both were selected to be honored at the charity gala for elevating 'more inclusive and diverse stories through their brilliant and important work.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R946r_0acagrTC00
Stylish star: The actress and director, 50, wore her hair piled on top of her head and she went bare-legged in pointy toe black heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urBxE_0acagrTC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDZnN_0acagrTC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DeTZ_0acagrTC00
Big night: Joining King at the red carpet event was fellow honoree Kemp Powers who wrote the screenplay, adapted from his own play, for One Night In Miami

One Night In Miami, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in January, imagines what might have happened had Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown met up and talked about their parts in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.

King is following it up by directing a film adaptation of the comic book series Bitter Root, about a family of Black monster hunters.

The film, set amid the Harlem Renaissance, will be produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, according to Variety.

The Image Comics story is set in 1924 in Manhattan's Harlem neighborhood and follows a fractured family of once-great monster hunters confronted with an overwhelming evil force that arrives in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLYdw_0acagrTC00
New project: Next up, King will direct a film adaptation of the comic book series Bitter Root, about a family of Black monster hunters set during the Harlem Renaissance
