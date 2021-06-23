Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

EXCLUSIVE: Home and Away star Nic Westaway reveals his battle with mental health and 'dark' days as he takes part in a new challenge to help raise awareness

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Australian actor and former Home and Away star Nic Westaway has spoken candidly about his struggles with mental health.

The 32-year-old, who is also a qualified personal trainer, told Daily Mail Australia this week that he has had his fair share of 'dark' days and trying times over the years.

Nic made the admission while showing his support for The Push-Up Challenge, an event that helps raise awareness of mental health and raises funds for charities and organisations that help people who might be struggling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGzc0_0acagphk00
EXCLUSIVE: Home and Away star Nic Westaway has candidly revealed his battle with mental health while chatting to Daily Mail Australia this week

Participants are challenged to complete a number of grueling push-ups per day to help raise awareness and funds.

Nic is one of many participants and has personally raised $1,300 so far, smashing his initial $1,000 target.

Nationwide, more than $5.5million has been raised for mental health through the challenge, which runs throughout the month of June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gSUNe_0acagphk00
A good cause: Nic made the admission while showing his support for The Push-Up Challenge, an event that helps raise awareness of mental health and raises funds for charities and organisations that help people who might be struggling

The soap star said that while he hasn't officially been diagnosed with depression, he's 'struggled' at times.

'I've never been officially diagnosed but it's a struggle I've had at times in my life,' Nic said.

'But in an optimistic or positive way, I've found those times in my life when I've had those dark thoughts that I had labelled as a mild or moderate depression, it's given me an opportunity to find tools to use to improve my life or become stronger as a person.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ISxb_0acagphk00
Baring all: The soap star said that while has hasn't officially been diagnosed with depression, he's 'struggled' at times. 'I've never been officially diagnosed but it's a struggle I've had at times in my life,' Nic said

Nic admitted that he's gotten through the trying times with the help of friends and family, support groups and said he's even utilised free counselling sessions.

'All those options I've utilised at different times and come out of it not back to where I was, but a couple of steps further in terms of my personal development and growth and this is why this challenge to me is important,' Nic said.

He said the challenge is also important to him as he knows some people who have taken their own lives after a battle with their mental health.

Nic also said he wants to remove the 'stigma' around mental health and normalise that it's okay for people to get help if they need it.

'When people go, "my mental health is not great right now," there should be an open acceptance of like, "go and do something about it, start meditating, do mindfulness techniques, reach out to family and friends," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjdtZ_0acagphk00
Out of the blue: Nic admitted that he's gotten through the trying times with the help of friends and family, support groups and said he's even utilised free counselling sessions

Nic also spoke about his acting career and juggling his commitments as a personal trainer, saying he's happy to take on a role only when he's the right actor for the job.

'I'm not done pursing the acting, but I'm not too concerned about striking when the iron is hot anymore, I'd love to be cast in something if I was the right actor in that role, not because I was on Home and Away once upon a time,' he said, saying he'd love a role in Netflix or CW show.

Nic, who appeared as bad boy Kyle Braxton on Home and Away from 2012 to 2016, said he recalls his time on the show rather fondly.

'It was a lot of amazing things; The experience on set and most of all just spending time with creatives who are very good at what they do,' Nic said.

'It's like a giant family that has been running for thirty years not just the actors but the people behind the cameras,' he added.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, contact Lifeline or Beyond Blue.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

197K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nic Westaway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Challenge#Australian#Daily Mail Australia#Cw#Home And Away
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

‘Clueless’ Star from Poughkeepsie Helps Raise Awareness About Overcoming Eating Disorders

The Hudson Valley native is looking to use her power of celebrity to help bring awareness to people who struggle with eating disorders. As if! You might know her as the spoiled and rich mean girl named Amber in the 1995 film Clueless or maybe you know her as Morgan from Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Elisa Donovan has had steady roles in Hollywood for almost three decades now. You might not now this but she actually grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Temple, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

Mental Health First Aid prepares Central Texans to help others experiencing mental health or substance use challenges

TEMPLE, Texas — Experts say while the pandemic has increased depression and anxiety, a lot of people are reluctant to seek assistance or don’t even know where to find it. Just as CPR can help those of us without clinical training assist someone having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid is here to prepare trainees to help someone experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge.
Mental HealthWRAL

Musician who tried to take his own life now funding mental health resources for other artists

When the pandemic started, live music venues shut their doors and musicians suffered. Those working in the entertainment industry had their income instantly cut off. Many local musicians developed mental health issues, and a few have killed themselves. Studies show that musicians have a much higher rate of stress, anxiety and depression. They are also more likely to struggle with substance abuse.
Mental HealthThe Guardian

Pregnant women in England denied mental health help because of Covid

Thousands of pregnant women in England were denied vital help for their mental health because of the pandemic, analysis from leading psychiatrists shows. In 2020-21, 47,000 were expected to access perinatal mental health services to help with conditions such as anxiety and depression during or after giving birth, but only 31,261 managed to get help in the most recent data for the 2020 calendar year only, according to analysis from the Royal College of Psychiatrists.
Mental HealthPosted by
Connecting Vets

Mental health flight helps heal invisible wounds

Just because a wound is invisible, doesn’t mean it isn’t deep or that it doesn’t need to be cared for. Post-traumatic stress disorder is an invisible wound and a mental health condition some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event. Traumatic events are any deeply distressing or disturbing experience, such as combat, sexual assault, the loss of a loved one or receiving a severe injury.
Mental Healthdigitalspy.com

Home and Away star Sam Frost opens up about mental health struggles

Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away star Sam Frost, who plays Jasmine Delaney on the Australian soap, has recently opened up about her struggles with mental health. Speaking to TV Week, Frost spoke about how she suffers from feelings of anxiety and depression but has gotten better at identifying when she needs extra care.
Mental Healthtalesbuzz.com

Alyssa Milano talks mental health and taking medication

Alyssa Milano shut down a social media troll who snarkily referred to her mental health struggles. “Did you forget to take your medication?” the user asked in one of her videos. “First of all, no I did not forget to take my medication,” Milano, 48, responded candidly in a separate...
Kidsarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

National PTSD Awareness Month: Mental Health for Youth

Written By Ramiz Audi, MD, Medical Director for Arizona’s Children Association (AzCA) Through my role with Arizona’s Children Association (AzCA), I work with a population of children with a high prevalence of PTSD. PTSD stands for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder. All ages, even children younger than six, can experience exposure to actual trauma such as physical or sexual harm, experiencing the threat of death, witnessing horrific events, seeing loved ones harmed/abused, psychological abuse and neglect. These events can activate Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Mental Healthfox4news.com

Former Stars Player Stephen Johns hits the road to promote mental health awareness

When Stephen Johns retired earlier this year, he was hoping to escape the chronic pain he had been fighting ever since suffering a head injury three years ago. But instead, he came face to face with a familiar foe... depression. But just like his years in the NHL, Johns wasn't about to backdown from a fight. So he lacked up his skates, the ones with wheels, and hit the road. Johns is now crossing the country hoping to inspire others in their fight against depression and to promote mental health awareness.
Mental Healthkentlive.news

Family's warning as Darcy, 17, died after secret mental health battle

Darcy Grace Hollinson made a big impression on everyone she met with her "boundless spirit" and left them feeling "enlightened". The 17-year-old bubbly Devon teenager sadly lost her life on April 14, after a battle with her mental health. Darcy's heartbroken family and friends have now paid tribute to her,...
Mental HealthEyewitness News

Medical Rounds: New mental health program helps young adults

A new intensive mental health program in the state is helping young adults and offers treatment and support to manage their physical and emotional symptoms. We’re hearing more from Dr. David Bendor, Clinical Coordinator of The Young Adult Services Medical Track at the Institute of Living.
YogaThrive Global

John Giorgi states the best way of taking care of mental health at work

Try to maintain a balance between personal and professional life has resulted in problems for the younger generation. Everyone is trying to fulfill their professional obligations at the cost of their family life. However, pressure related to work must not get an inlet into the house. Avoid stressful elements which can take care of your mental and physical wellbeing. Try to think about the short-term and long-term implications of your work pressure on your family life. You will understand those meeting deadlines and fulfilling challenging obligations is just one part of the game. Taking care of your personal and biological health is your responsibility.
Mental HealthTelegraph

People with mental illness and learning disabilities given ‘do not resuscitate’ orders during pandemic

Patients with mental illness and learning disabilities were given “do not resuscitate” orders during the pandemic, The Telegraph can disclose. Families, carers and doctors have said that medics decided that patients with these conditions should not be resuscitated if their heart stopped – a decision which in one case appears to have led to the patient’s death.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Rebel Wilson photo sparks concern among followers

(CNN) — Rebel Wilson has been documenting her fitness journey on social media for more than a year and a recent post has some of her followers worried. The "Pitch Perfect" star posted a production still on her verified Instagram account which shows how much weight she has lost, writing in the caption, "Hey babe, you got this x I know it's hard right now, I know you're trying to deal with stuff - but let's keep getting up every day and CRUSH IT - work out, hydrate, fuel your body with quality food ...show your brilliant brain and your big heart."

Comments / 0

Community Policy