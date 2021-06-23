Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Jefferson; Orange The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 3.9 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 4.0 feet Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 5.0 feet, Water is about two feet over portions of Four Oaks Ranch Road. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Neches River Neches River Saltwater Barri 4.0 3.9 Tue 8 am CDT 3.9 3.8 3.6