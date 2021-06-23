Cancel
Hardin County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Orange, Tyler by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 08:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Orange; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Evadale. * Until Friday evening. * At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 17.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 16.9 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor flooding expected with the boat ramps at Evadale possibly becoming inaccessible. Flooding can be expected in the low-lying areas of the Lakeview community in Orange County. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Neches River Evadale 17.0 17.1 Wed 8 am CDT 17.0 17.0 16.9

alerts.weather.gov
#Neches River
