Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 08:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Deweyville. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24.5 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 24.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.5 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.5 Wed 7 am CDT 24.5 24.4 24.4