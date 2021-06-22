As Israelis and Palestinians fight over possible evictions, four people have been arrested and twenty have been hurt.

Ha’aretz is more than just a left-leaning newspaper. It is an enemy of the state, and in fact, an enemy of the Jewish people, whose future depends on the state. Today, when Israel and Jews are under attack throughout the world, when international organizations have been turned into lie factories targeting Israel, when the Jewish State is accused of the very crimes – terrorism, murder, apartheid, genocide – that her enemies are either guilty of or aspire to, an Israeli newspaper, owned and operated by Jews, is a primary propaganda organ of those enemies.