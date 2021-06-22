Cancel
As Israelis and Palestinians fight over possible evictions, four people have been arrested and twenty have been hurt.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Israelis and Palestinians fight over possible evictions, four people have been arrested and twenty have been hurt. According to the Associated Press, Israeli police arrested four persons in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah area after a brawl broke out between Palestinians and Jewish settler groups aiming to evict several Palestinian families. Twenty Palestinians were hurt, according to the Red Crescent.

washingtonnewsday.com
