Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

There are 21 DWP health problems for which you could be eligible for £12,000 in PIP backpay.

By John Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 14 days ago

There are 21 DWP health problems for which you could be eligible for £12,000 in PIP backpay. The Department for Work and Pensions may surprise you with a payment of up to £12,000 if you have one of 21 health conditions. The DWP has paid up £18 million to customers...

washingtonnewsday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pip#Dwp#Mental Health#Mental Disorder#Pip#Birminghamlive#Dwp Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Sciencegentside.co.uk

This bizarre method has been proven to get rid of insomnia

As counter intuitive as it might sound, science has shown that the best way of fighting off insomnia is by staying up all night. That's right. According to Dr. David Veale, psychiatrist at the Maudsley Hospital in South London, chronotherapy, which involves not sleeping at all for some time, is a highly effective method of reversing the effects of insomnia.
Health Servicesnewspressnow.com

Nursing homes worry about future, study finds

A survey by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living indicates that only one-quarter of nursing homes are confident they will make it through the next year. The survey found most nursing homes are working at a loss of revenue. The two associations represent more...
Northern IrelandBBC

PIP claims: 'It was a humiliating process'

Too many people in Northern Ireland have had claims for their Personal Independence Payment (PIP) "unfairly rejected", an investigation has found. The damning report conducted by the Public Services Ombudsman Margaret Kelly was published on Thursday. It found that applicants were kept "in the dark" by the Department for Communities...
Women's Healthkidsinthehouse.com

How To Spot Health Problems In Newborn Babies

Bringing your newborn baby home can be the most special and extraordinary thing, but it can also be very daunting. This tiny little human is now fully dependent on you for everything and anything they need. There is a lot for new parents to consider, learn, and do their best to be aware of.
Public Healthwestbendnews.net

Now that COVID Health Orders Have Been Lifted, Focus on Brain Health

Now that Ohio has lifted its COVID health orders, the Alzheimer’s Association suggests people focus on improving their cognitive health as an important part of their return to normal. “The past year has been extremely challenging for most people,” said Pam Myers, Program Director for the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and thyroid disease. An update

Curr Opin Endocrinol Diabetes Obes. 2021 Jun 25. doi: 10.1097/MED.0000000000000654. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is associated with excess morbidity and mortality in patients with hypertension and diabetes but little is known about thyroid diseases. Thus, our goal was to review the literature with respect to: (i) Are patients with underlying hypo- or hyperthyroidism at increased risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2 infection? (ii) do underlying hypo- and hyperthyroidism impact the prognosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection? (iii) does SARS-CoV-2 infection cause de novo thyroid dysfunction?
Mental Healthdocwirenews.com

Impacts of violence on the mental health of Afro-descendant survivors in Colombia

Med Confl Surviv. 2021 Jul 5:1-22. doi: 10.1080/13623699.2021.1938035. Online ahead of print. The Colombian armed conflict has disproportionately affected minorities, especially afro-Colombian communities. However, there is a lack of evidence about mental health of victims. This study aims to describe the prevalence of mental illness and its associated factors in Afro-descendant violence survivors in Buenaventura and Quibdó, Colombia. A cross-sectional study was carried out using data from a previous trial which aimed to reduce mental health symptoms (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT01856673). Data of 710 adults identified through a snowball sampling technique was analysed. Diagnoses of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and dysfunction were established using adapted versions of the Hopkins Symptoms Checklist and the Harvard Trauma Questionnaire, plus variables identified in a qualitative study. Multivariate regressions were used to identify associated factors with these diagnoses. The prevalence of depression, anxiety and PTSD in both cities was 26.62% (95% confidence interval [95%CI]: 20.30;23.89), 36.53% (95%CI: 30.63;42.36), and 39.15% (95%CI: 33.36;44.83), respectively. Being married and having registered with the government as victim of the conflict were found to be protective factors for depression and PTSD, respectively. Psychological trauma, unemployment, and traumatic experiences, amongst others, were found as risk factors. The Colombian armed conflict, plus disparities and social exclusion, may be associated with mental health morbidity.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Tool Estimates Mortality Risk for ​Seniors Using Home Care​

TUESDAY, July 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A new mortality risk prediction tool can help predict death and need for end-of-life care for frail older adults, according to a study published online July 5 in CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association. Amy T. Hsu, Ph.D., from the Bruyère...
Healthtreatmentmagazine.com

Halcyon Health: Linking Patients to Customized Recovery Care

The app-based program is laser-focused on developing plans that are tailored to the individual needs of clients. Halcyon Health wants to set itself apart from a crowded field of virtual addiction recovery programs by building its patients’ treatment plans around their personalized needs, strengths and weaknesses. Halcyon’s program adapts to...
Mental Healthhpcks.org

July is Minority Mental Health Month

The National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) has adopted “You Are Not Alone” as a moto for this year and Minority Mental Health Month. Throughout the month of July, NAMI will be sharing their Strength Over Silence mini-series, personal stories of lived experiences, blogs and other publications in hopes to forge a sense of connection in a socially distanced world.
DrinksPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This study shows the deep cause of alcoholism

In a new study published in Science Advances, researchers found the physical origin of alcohol addiction is located in a network of the human brain that regulates our response to danger. The research is from the University of Warwick and elsewhere. One author is Professor Jianfeng Feng. The medial orbitofrontal...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

12 Omega 3 Foods to Improve Mental Health and Relieve Anxiety

If you know anything about nutrition, you know that numerous reports are floating around regarding the power of omega-3 foods. They’re well known for their abilities to reduce high triglyceride levels to help your heart health, but did you also know that they are widely used to help with mental health issues too?

Comments / 0

Community Policy