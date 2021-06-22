Cancel
Congress & Courts

After a 50-50 vote, the GOP filibusters the Voting Rights Bill, halting debate.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 50-50 vote, the GOP filibusters the Voting Rights Bill, halting debate. After a 50-50 vote that broke down entirely along party lines, Senate Republicans filibustered the Democrats’ voting rights bill, effectively shutting down debate. The bill was approved by all 50 members of the Senate Democratic caucus, including...

