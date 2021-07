Detroit is as much of a character as any in the new crime thriller “No Sudden Move.”. “Initially, we were gonna do a much bigger movie that took place all around the country and end it in Detroit,” says screenwriter Ed Solomon. “It was like, ‘You know what? Let’s just do it all in Detroit.’ I cannot tell you how much I love this city. I love everything about this city. I love being a small part of it because of this movie; it actually makes me feel closer to it than I actually am.”