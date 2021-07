With the Fourth of July weekend fast approaching, movie studios and streaming services are releasing a slew of blockbuster movies and television shows to experience over the holiday. Among them is The Tomorrow War, an action-packed adventure that is set to make its debut on Amazon Prime. Early reviews for the film have been making the rounds online recently — and now we have an idea of what they seem to think about the film. At the time of this writing, The Tomorrow War holds a 57% positive ranking on Rotten Tomatoes, with 44 reviews listed. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the film a 2 out of 5 rating, calling it a "schlocky sci-fi that feels out of its time."