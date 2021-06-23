Police: Singer Chris Brown accused of hitting woman in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Grammy Award-winning singer Chris Brown is accused of hitting a woman during an argument on Friday, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC News on Tuesday that officers responded to a home in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. The address corresponds with the address Brown shared for his Tarzana, California, home on a promotional flyer for a garage sale he hosted in November 2019, Billboard reported.

Brown, 32, was not present when police arrived at the home, KABC reported. The alleged victim, whose name has not been released, alleged that Brown struck her during an argument, the television station reported.

A legal representative for Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment, The Detroit News reported. Brown has not publicly spoken about the allegation, the newspaper reported.

The city attorney’s office also did not respond to a request for comment, KABC reported.

The incident is being investigated as a battery and will be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, the LAPD spokesperson told NBC News.

No injuries were reported, and it was unclear whether Brown would face any charges, the network reported.

Brown was arrested in 2009 after assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna, according to The Hill. He pleaded guilty to felony assault and completed probation in 2015, according to NBC News.

Model-actress Karrueche Tran, one of Brown’s former girlfriends, was granted a five-year restraining order against him in 2017, NBC News reported. In 2019, Brown was accused of committing rape in Paris, according to The Hill.

In the early morning hours of May 6, 2020, Los Angeles police broke up a birthday party for Brown at the Tarzana residence after receiving complaints about loud music, KABC reported.

Brown has been nominated for 18 Grammys during his career. He won a Grammy in 2011 for best R&B album, “F.A.M.E.”

