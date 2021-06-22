Cancel
Characterizing the Clinical Features and Atrophy Patterns of MAPT-Related Frontotemporal Dementia With Disease Progression Modeling

neurology.org
 17 days ago

Background and Objective: Mutations in the MAPT gene cause frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Most previous studies investigating the neuroanatomical signature of MAPT mutations have grouped all different mutations together and shown an association with focal atrophy of the temporal lobe. However, the variability in atrophy patterns between each particular MAPT mutation is less well characterised. We aimed to investigate whether there were distinct groups of MAPT mutation carriers based on their neuroanatomical signature.

n.neurology.org
#Frontotemporal Dementia#Disease#Atrophy#Temporal#Gene Mutation
