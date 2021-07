It’s ‘the Scottish play’, but one of the cast is drunk... Take one of Shakespeare’s finest plays, add a cast of first-rate actors, give one of them a lot of booze. You can guess what might happen next… but if you need a bit of a steer? Hilarious chaos, with the main cast doing their best to bring you the best of the bard as one member inevitably fails to keep it together. And if you want to join in by raising a glass or two? You are very welcome to do so. And isn’t there something about confusion making a masterpiece in here somewhere? Something like that. Expect a lot of fun (and a lot of bad language).