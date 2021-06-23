Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Philip was worried about Harry and Meghan before his death, old pal told author

By Tim Hanlon
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago

Prince Philip felt that the Meghan and Harry Oprah interview was “madness” and he was concerned about their “preoccupation” with their own problems, a pal was allegedly told.

The Sussexes made a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey where they laid bare their problems with the Royal Family that included Harry being critical of the way he was brought up and living life in the public eye.

Despite Prince Philip being ill in hospital, Harry and Meghan along with CBS and ITV pushed ahead with the interview broadcast in March.

Philip, who had to undergo a heart operation at St Bartholomew’s, was concerned about the Sussex’s attitude, it is claimed by his friend and biographer Gyles Brandreth, according to royal historian Robert Lacey.

“What did worry him, said Brandreth, was ‘the couple’s preoccupation with their own problems’,” Lacey told the Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15KWdk_0acafWAG00
Harry and Meghan have been critical of royal life since moving to California (Image: SplashNews.com)

Lacey continued that Brandreth was told by someone close to Philip that he thought the Oprah interview was “madness” and “no good would come of it”.

Philip died less than a month after the interview was aired and a rift remains between the Sussexes and the Royal Family.

Meghan and Harry have continued to criticise the royals in interviews in the United States with Harry saying that he knew from his early 20s that it wasn’t the life he wanted.

It has now been claimed by Lacey that Prince William and Kate Middleton were worried to speak in depth with Harry at Philip’s funeral as they weren’t sure if he would reveal what was said to the media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j16qO_0acafWAG00
Harry and Meghan made strong complaints about life in the Royal Family during an interview with Oprah Winfrey (Image: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese v)

He said that tension in the Royal Family “ran deep” during Philip’s funeral in April, after which Harry quickly returned to California to his pregnant wife.

In an interview with the Armchair Expert podcast, Harry said that he needed to break the cycle over the way that royals were brought up, by treating his children differently in the US.

Harry has been publicly critical of his dad Prince Charles over his upbringing, while confirming that relations with his father have become strained.

Meghan and Harry alleged that a senior royal made racist comments regarding Archie's skin colour during their interview with Oprah.

The Sussexes also said the Duchess had suicidal thoughts during her time in the UK and that she was not given adequate mental health support.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

364K+
Followers
73K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gyles Brandreth
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Robert Lacey
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Cbs#Itv#St Bartholomew#Times#The Royal Family#Armchair Expert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Meghan Markle’s Friend Claims There Were Actually SEVERAL Palace Discussions About Archie’s Skin Color!

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the world was absolutely shocked at what they learned — especially regarding the detail that the royal family had been racist towards an unborn Archie. We mean, even the longtime host didn’t expect it! But according to a new claim, the couple may have actually downplayed some of the details.
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Responds to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Naming Their Daughter After Her

Queen Elizabeth officially has a new great-grandchild! And this one has a very specific connection to Her Majesty—she was named after Gan-Gan’s famous nickname. Over the weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The news was shared with a message from the royal couple that said, “The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Prince Harry 'Flipped Out' Over Black Culture-Themed Gift for Archie

Unveiling her well-thought gift for the prince and his wife Meghan Markle's first son, 'The Me You Can't See' director Dawn Porter shares that the Duke of Sussex's reaction was better than expectation. AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be all over their newborn daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Queen Elizabeth Not A Fan Of Baby Lilibet’s Name

British royal family news reveals that the Twitterverse is divided as to why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose to name their daughter Lilibet, but not call her that. They say it is in honor of the queen, whose name is Elizabeth, not Lilibet. No one calls her Lili, either, but that is what the Markle’s will call their daughter. How is this name in honor of the queen?
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The desperate request that Meghan Markle would have made of Prince Harry before his trip to the United Kingdom

Go back and forth. Meghan Markle just gave birth to her daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4 and will have to take care of the baby at her mansion in Montecito, California, while her husband, the prince harry, fly to the UK. In the next few hours the Duke of Sussex is expected to arrive in British territory to be present at the inauguration of the statue in memory of the Princess Diana.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Prince William and Kate Middleton Told Friends They "See No Point in Talking to Harry"

Kay, so update on Prince William and Prince Harry's ongoing tension: looks like the brothers did not end up meeting to smooth things over after their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April. Royal author Robert Lacey, who's also a historical consultant for Netflix's The Crown, just dropped an updated version of his dramatically-titled book Battle of the Brothers and revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton feared that any convos with Harry would be leaked.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Prince William Called Meghan Markle ‘That Bloody Woman’ at Philip’s Funeral For How She Allegedly Treated His Staff

Family feud. Prince William slammed Meghan Markle at Prince Philip’s funeral after claims she bullied members of the royal staff. A source told The Daily Mail on Friday, June 25, that William called Meghan “that bloody woman” to his friends at Philip’s funeral in April for how she allegedly treated his staff when she and her husband, Prince Harry, lived in Kensington Palace. “But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff—merciless,” William said, according to The Daily Mail.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
Celebritieshngn.com

Expert Says Prince Charles Makes 'Clumsy' Mistake With Archie as Friends Reveal Why He Refuses to Attend Diana's Statue Unveiling

Prince Charles will not be present for Princess Diana's upcoming statue unveiling. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales was also notably missing from commemorative ceremonies honoring Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death, preferring instead to spend time with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the royal family's residence in Scotland.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Meghan Markle Refuses To Kiss And Make Up With Her In-laws

British royal family news divulges that it’s business as usual for Meghan Markle who reportedly intends to stay the course in her chosen path concerning her royal in-laws. In other words, according to one royal expert, she is planning to “stick to her guns” as far as that alleged palace row with Prince William regarding her reported bullying of staff.

Comments / 1

Community Policy