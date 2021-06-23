Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Elisabeth Moss Reveals How She Directed June’s Testimony Scene in Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale”

By Helena Tuana
washingtonnewsday.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElisabeth Moss Reveals How She Directed June’s Testimony Scene in Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale”. In season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale, Elisabeth Moss made her directing debut. Moss directed episode 3, “The Crossing,” episode 8, “Testimony,” and episode 9, “Progress.” Each episode was crucial to the season’s success and was far from easy to produce. June, on the other hand, was seen in Canada testifying against Serena Joy and Fred Waterford in the film “Testimony.” And that posed its own set of problems. In a recent interview, Moss discussed her creative approach for the sequence, both as a director and as an actor.

washingtonnewsday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handmaid#Canada#Fred And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

The Cast of Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Teases the “Explosive” Finale Episode

The Cast of Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Teases the “Explosive” Finale Episode. The fruit is blessed. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 finale will air on Hulu on June 16, and the cast has already teased a lot about the last chapter. So, before we jump right into fresh season 5 theories, what can fans expect from the final new episode? Here’s what the cast has to say about Season 4 Episode 10, “The Wilderness,” from The Handmaid’s Tale.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Story Showrunner Hints: ‘It’s Now a June-Serena Thing’

Warning: contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale. From the Washington D.C. mouth-rings to Emily’s bandages to Janine’s missing eye, The Handmaid’s Tale has a knack for creating indelible, horrific images. The season four finale gave us another: the headless corpse of Fred Waterford strung up on a wall sprayed with the legend ‘Nolite te bastardes carborundorum’. It’s an image, showrunner Bruce Miller told The Hollywood Reporter, that June now sees every time that she closes her eyes.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is The Handmaid’s Tale new tonight on Hulu? Season 5 hopes

Is The Handmaid’s Tale new tonight on Hulu? Are you going to be seeing the next chapter of June’s story soon?. It goes without saying that if you watched last week’s new episode, you are going to be craving more. In orchestrating the death of Fred Waterford, Elisabeth Moss’ character recognizes that she is in totally new territory. She can no longer stay with Luke, and instead, she is gearing up to be on the front lines of an epic battle. Is it about finding Hannah? That’s a part of it, but locating her alone won’t alleviate the suffering of everyone else in Gilead. June may not stop until the system itself is completely in tatters and there is hope and healing for these women again.
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

Blessed Times: The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4

Some shows leave a long-lasting impression from the very first episode. Their storylines take major plot twists, and because of that, more intense seasons are carried out. Such is the case of this very show, The Handmaid’s Tale. The show has become so sensational that it has gained much critical appraisal ever since its inception.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Handmaid’s Tale 5: is it possible for Fred to return?

The Handmaid’s Tale ended its season 4 last week. A season that was not so at the height of its predecessors. It could be said that after the premiere of installment number 3, the quality and the common thread of the series lost a bit of sense. The adaptation of the homonymous novel by Margaret Atwood, began as a very original and cruel proposal that surprised viewers who did not know the book and that led them to learn more about the history of the Canadian writer.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 1 recap: June returns in ominous series premiere

June Osborne is officially back. After being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic – like practically every film and TV series under the sun – The Handmaid’s Tale has finally returned for a fourth season. What an agonising wait it’s been! Almost two years have elapsed since June pulled off her most dramatic victory against Gilead, freeing 86 children from the authoritarian regime. June herself was shot in the shuffle and – in what is becoming typical Handmaid’s fashion – didn’t escape.Meanwhile, in Canada, Serena was put in custody after originally enjoying a little bit of freedom, after her husband Fred flipped on her (not that...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Handmaid's Tale star Ann Dowd talks role in spinoff series The Testaments

The Handmaid's Tale favourite Ann Dowd has weighed in on reprising her character Aunt Lydia in spin-off series The Testaments. Once again based on a novel by Margaret Atwood, published in 2019, this one will move away from Elizabeth Moss's renegade June Osborne and place Lydia centre stage. Joining The...
POTUSTelegraph

The Handmaid's Tale's Joseph Fiennes: ‘I can’t bear the thought of my daughters watching it'

Spoiler alert: this interview includes spoilers for the season finale of The Handmaid’s Tale. Although Joseph Fiennes is hotly tipped for an Emmy nomination as lead male actor in a drama for his performance as the odious Commander Fred Waterford in The Handmaid’s Tale, he fervently hopes that his loved ones never see the show. ‘I’ve got two young daughters and just the most magnificent wife [Swiss-Spanish photographer María Dolores Diéguez], and I want to do them proud. And of course they’re proud I’m in a successful show, but there is a part of me that can’t bear the thought of [them] ever watching this.’
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

The Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley reveals how she hid her sexuality as a young actor and debated staging a heterosexual relationship to be accepted in Hollywood

She's an award-winning actress on the dystopian drama, The Handmaid's Tale. And Samira Wiley revealed a time in her career where she debated staging a heterosexual relationship simply to be accepted in Hollywood. The 34-year-old actress, who's married to Lauren Morelli, admitted on the Make It Reign With Josh Smith...
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

'Handmaid's Tale' actress Yvonne Strahovski expecting second child

July 1 (UPI) -- The Handmaid's Tale actress Yvonne Strahovski is going to be a mom of two. The 38-year-old actress is expecting her second child with her husband, Tim Loden. Strahovski confirmed the news Wednesday by debuting her baby bump at the Los Angeles premiere of her film The Tomorrow War. Strahovski cradled her growing belly while wearing a white turtleneck gown.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: Will we see more of Esther Keyes?

There were a handful of new faces who made their presence known in The Handmaid’s Tale season 4, and Mckenna Grace as Esther Keyes easily rises to the top of the pack. Like so many other women in Gilead she is subject to a terrible, destructive system, and for her it’s one that led to her becoming a handmaid after first being a wife at the start of season 4. She idolized June Osborne from the start and by the end, she found herself listening to Janine as a means of surviving as a handmaid. She showed politeness in front of Aunt Lydia, but it’s pretty easy to make the argument that she was anything but authentic in those moments.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Bringing Madea Character Out of Retirement for Netflix Film

Tyler Perry is not bidding farewell to Madea after all, as the prolific creator and producer is bringing his iconic character and cult favorite film franchise to Netflix. Perry plans a 12th installment of the franchise, A Madea Homecoming, for a 2022 debut on the streaming service. The drama about Madea will be shot at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, where the multi-hyphenate shoots most of his projects.
Worldverywellfamily.com

Lilibet Baby Name Meaning

Prince Harry and Megan Markle welcomed the newest addition to their family on June 4, 2021: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The unique first name pays homage to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth has held the nickname Lilibet since she was a child. It came about as a result of how...

Comments / 0

Community Policy