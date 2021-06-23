Elisabeth Moss Reveals How She Directed June’s Testimony Scene in Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Is The Handmaid’s Tale new tonight on Hulu? Are you going to be seeing the next chapter of June’s story soon?. It goes without saying that if you watched last week’s new episode, you are going to be craving more. In orchestrating the death of Fred Waterford, Elisabeth Moss’ character recognizes that she is in totally new territory. She can no longer stay with Luke, and instead, she is gearing up to be on the front lines of an epic battle. Is it about finding Hannah? That’s a part of it, but locating her alone won’t alleviate the suffering of everyone else in Gilead. June may not stop until the system itself is completely in tatters and there is hope and healing for these women again.