Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Randomized Study of Bedside vs Hallway Rounding: Neurology Rounding Study

By Authors, Center
neurology.org
 17 days ago

Over the last century, attending rounds have shifted away from the bedside. Despite evidence for greater patient satisfaction rates and improved nursing perception of teamwork with bedside presentations, residents and attending physicians are apprehensive of the bedside approach. There is lack of data to guide rounding practices within neurology, and therefore optimal rounding methods remain unclear. The objective of this study was to compare bedside rounding with hallway rounding on an academic neurology inpatient service and assess efficiency, trainee education, and satisfaction among patients and staff.

n.neurology.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neurology#Rounding#Physicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Healthneurology.org

REiNS: Imaging Evaluation of Plexiform Neurofibromas in Neurofibromatosis Type 1: A Survey-Based Assessment

Methods: An IRB-exempt survey was administered to medical practitioners caring for individuals with NF1 at the Response Evaluation in Neurofibromatosis and Schwannomatosis (REiNS) meeting, September 2019. The survey included questions on respondent demographic data (9 questions), type of imaging obtained for asymptomatic (4 questions) and symptomatic (4 questions) people with and without PNs, and utilization of diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI, 2 questions).
Educationneurology.org

Educational Research: Why Medical Students Choose Neurology

Background Applicants to neurology residencies submit personal statements describing themselves and their motivations. Textual analysis of personal statements has been performed in internal medicine and general surgery, but never before in neurology. We hypothesized that specific words and themes would be mentioned in residency personal statements with high frequencies indicating students' motivations.
HealthMedicalXpress

EHR alerts go unread, do not lead to deprescribing of medicines linked to dementia

The vast majority of electronic health record (EHR) alerts attempting to reduce the prescribing of high-risk medications linked to dementia in older adults went unread in a study led by research scientists from Regenstrief Institute, Purdue University and Indiana University School of Medicine. The goal of the intervention was to facilitate the deprescribing of anticholinergics through both provider and patient-based alerts, however, engagement with the alerts was so low, the study team was unable to conclude if this approach could be an effective method.
Healthneurology.org

REiNS: Recommendations for Measurement of Attention Outcomes in Preschoolers With Neurofibromatosis

Children with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) are at increased risk for attention problems. While most research has been conducted with school-aged cohorts, preschool-aged children offer a novel developmental window for clinical studies, with the promise that treatments implemented earlier in the developmental trajectory may most effectively modify risk for later difficulties. Designing research studies around the youngest children with NF1 can result in intervention earlier in the developmental cascade associated with NF1 gene abnormalities. Furthermore, clinical trials for medications targeting physical and psychological aspects of NF1 often include individuals spanning a wide age range, including preschool-aged children. In a prior paper, the REiNS Neurocognitive Subcommittee made recommendations regarding performance-based and observer-rated measures of attention for use in clinical trials and highlighted the need for separate consideration of assessment methods for young children. The observer-rated ADHD Rating Scale – Preschool version is recommended as a primary outcome measure. The NIH Toolbox Flanker, Dimensional Change Card Sort, and List Sort Working Memory tasks and Digits Forward from the Differential Ability Scales – Second Edition (performance-based measures) are recommended as secondary outcome measures. Specific methodological recommendations for inclusion of preschoolers in clinical trials research are also offered.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Study uncovers mutations in Polycomb group gene as underlying cause of novel neurological disorder

A multi-institutional study has discovered spontaneous mutations in RNF2 (RING2) gene as the underlying cause of a novel neurological disorder. This Undiagnosed Diseases Network (UDN) study was led by Dr. Shinya Yamamoto, investigator at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (NRI) at Texas Children's Hospital and assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine, and Dr. Vandana Shashi at Duke University Medical Center.
Scienceneurology.org

Teaching NeuroImages: Neuroimaging Findings in Inosine Triphosphate Pyrophosphohydrolase Deficiency

A 9-month-old girl presented with global developmental delay and refractory generalized seizures. Microcephaly, poor visual fixation, and intermittent dystonic posturing were observed on clinical examination. MRI brain (figure) revealed delayed myelination and restricted diffusion involving optic radiations, cerebral peduncles, red nuclei, globus pallidi, and corticospinal tract. EEG showed background slowing and multifocal epileptiform discharges. Workup revealed a homozygous, likely pathogenic variant in ITPA (c.124+1 G>A) and reduced inosine triphosphate pyrophosphohydrolase (ITPase) activity in skin fibroblasts (0.19 nmol/mg protein × h, controls 6.86 ± 2.51). Imaging pattern of delayed myelination and restricted diffusion is suggestive of ITPase deficiency in a child presenting with early infantile epileptic encephalopathy.1,2.
SciencePosted by
MyChesCo

Trevena Announces Initiation of OLINVYK Respiratory Physiology Study

CHESTERBROOK, PA — Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN) announced it has initiated a new study evaluating the physiologic impact of OLINVYK on respiratory function in elderly/obese subjects. This latest study is being led by Albert Dahan, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Anesthesiology at the Leiden University Medical Center and a leading clinical...
Healthuky.edu

Pharmacy Professor in Search of Treatments for Acute Kidney Injury

Alex Flannery worked as a clinician in the intensive care unit for six years. During his tenure in critical care, the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy assistant professor and 2011 graduate, saw many cases of sepsis and acute kidney injury, which have no cure. Flannery’s background in pharmacology sparked an interest in learning more about how to treat these diseases.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

This Is What It Means If You Got Pfizer & Had No Side Effects, New Study Says

Doctors and public health experts spent a lot of time in the early days of the COVID vaccine rollout warning that side effects were to be expected. And while it was reassuring to know that a fever, fatigue, and other mild to moderate reactions weren't cause for concern, what many of us didn't realize was that a lack of vaccine side effects was also not reason to sound an alarm. "When you actually look at the statistics from the [clinical] trials, most people didn't have side effects. A little over 50 percent didn't experience any side effects at all," Thaddeus Stappenbeck, MD, Chairman of the Department of Inflammation and Immunity at Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute, explained on the hospital's website. But because that wasn't widely known, when people started leaving their vaccination centers feeling fine, they started to worry whether or not the vaccine was working. Over the course of the last seven months, experts have tried to send the message that while side effects are a sign your vaccine is working, no side effects aren't a sign that it isn't. And now, a new study from the Infectious Disease Clinical Research Program (IDCRP) is shedding some light on what that might mean, specifically when it comes to side effects and the Pfizer vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy