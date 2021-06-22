City of Key West Job Fair on Saturday, July 10th
The City of Key West currently is seeking to fill multiple positions across the organization. Working for the City of Key West is a great opportunity for those seeking a career with competitive pay and benefits that is close to home and serves the community. City of Key West employees help make a difference in the lives of residents and positively impact the community. To apply for a city position or to view other available employment opportunities, visit the City of Key West job opportunities page.cityofkeywest-fl.gov