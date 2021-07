Binary is back in the video game industry — not for coding, but for development strategy, with the focus being on super-hits or indie games, with not much in between. Launch the stores or subscription services on any of your consoles right now, and you’ll find the latest menu of triple-A fare gracing the homepage or independent critical darlings that have found their niche audience, but not much in between. An industry that pulled in nearly $140 billion in 2020 alone has neglected one of its most substantial markets: the middle.