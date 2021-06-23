Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Chinese regulator approves first CAR-T cell therapy in the country

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) said on Wednesday it has approved the first CAR-T cell therapy in the country.

The drug Yescarta is approved to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, NMPA said in a statement on its website.

A joint venture of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group has obtained the rights from Kite Pharma, a subsidiary of U.S. drugmaker Gilead, to sell the therapy in China, Hong Kong and Macau, and plans production in mainland China, Fosun Pharma filings showed.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
171K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cell Therapy#Systemic Therapy#T Cell#Kite Pharma#Chinese#Nmpa#Fosun Pharma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
Medical & Biotechbioworld.com

China grants first CAR T approval to Fosun Kite

China’s drug regulator granted a first CAR T therapy approval to Fosun Kite Biotechnology Co. Ltd.’s FKC-876. Marketed as Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in the U.S. and EU, the approval by the National Medical Production Administration for the CD19-directed CAR T therapy came 3.5 years after the FDA nod.
EconomyBirmingham Star

Chinese regulators review target Didi Chuxing

Beijing [China], July 3 (ANI): China's internet watchdog has started an investigation into the country's largest ride-hailing company, Didi Chuxing, for issues related to national data security. This development came just two days after the company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NHK World reported. According...
Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

First patient dosed with Zolgensma in UK lays path for novel gene therapy approvals

This month, Novartis’ pioneering gene therapy, Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi), for type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), was administered to its first patient in the UK following reimbursement approval from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in early March. Type 1 SMA is a rare genetic condition that results in muscle weakness and movement difficulties in infants, with 90% of untreated patients dying before the age of two years.
HealthPosted by
Reuters

China stocks fall on healthcare slump; Hong Kong down

SHANGHAI, July 6(Reuters) - China stocks dropped on Tuesday, with the blue-chip index hitting a near two-month low, as healthcare firms tumbled on worries over lofty valuations. ** The CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 5,055.65 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Syngenta looks to China's farmers for growth ahead of mega-IPO

WEI COUNTY, China, July 5 (Reuters) - Agrichemicals giant Syngenta Group is rapidly expanding its rollout of farm services in China ahead of a huge stock market listing, as it seeks to meet surging demand from farmers crucial to Beijing's increasing focus on food security. The world's biggest crop-protection maker...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Innovent And Laekna Therapeutics Enter A Partnership Agreement To Co-Develop Combination Therapy Of Sintilimab And Afuresertib In Clinical Studies In China

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, and Laekna Therapeutics Shanghai Co., Ltd. (Laekna), an emerging innovative pharma company based in China's "Zhangjiang Pharma Valley" and New Jersey in the U.S., focusing on developing new ground-breaking innovative therapies to treat cancer and liver diseases, today jointly announced they have entered into a collaboration agreement to evaluate the combination of Innovent's PD-1 inhibitor sintilimab and Laekna's pan-AKT kinase inhibitor afuresertib.
Marketswsau.com

Asia opens higher, but China tech worries weigh on Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Most Asian share markets opened a fraction higher on Tuesday, ahead of a key decision by Australia’s central bank on its quantitative easing programme and despite ongoing concerns over the future regulation of China’s powerful technology sector. U.S. markets were closed on Monday to mark the...
Economyfroggyweb.com

Shares of China EV maker Xpeng set to open up 1.8% in Hong Kong debut

(Reuters) – Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng Inc are set to open up 1.8% from their initial public offering (IPO) price in the company’s dual primary listing debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday. The stock is set to open at HK$168 per share, versus the IPO price...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN shows 77.8% efficacy against Covid-19

Indian firm Bharat Biotech has reported safety and efficacy analysis data from the Phase III clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine, COVAXIN, which showed an efficacy of 77.8% against mild, moderate and severe Covid-19. Against severe symptomatic Covid-19 alone, the vaccine efficacy was found to be 93.4%. Developed in alliance...
Foreign PolicyFortune

U.S.-traded Chinese stocks dip on regulation concerns

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As U.S. investors bailed on Chinese ride-sharing service Didi on Tuesday, other Chinese companies that trade on American exchanges also took notable hits. Didi Chuxing was down 23% in early trading Tuesday following news late...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
Medical & Biotechpharmatimes.com

BMS’ CAR T therapy Abecma moves closer toward EU approval

Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMS) CAR T cell therapy Abecma has received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), recommending its approval for the treatment of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel) is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed...
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Didi says app takedown may adversely impact revenue in China

July 4 (Reuters) - China’s biggest ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc said on Sunday removal of its “DiDi Chuxing” app from smartphone app stores in China is expected to have an adverse impact on its revenue in China. Earlier on Sunday, China’s cyberspace regulator ordered app stores to stop offering...
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

Licensing Partner Of Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences - HUYABIO International, Receives Regulatory Approval For Chidamide Monotherapy Of Adult T-cell Leukemia/lymphoma In Japan

SHENZHEN, China, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences' licensing partner, HUYABIO International (HUYABIO™), today announced the regulatory approval for Tucidinostat (also known as Chidamide, Epidaza ®, HBI-8000) monotherapy of relapsed or refractory (R/R) adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATL) by the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). "Relapsed and/or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy