Stars send well-wishes to Gold Logie winner and philanthropist Samuel Johnson as he recovers in hospital after being hit by a car

Actor and philanthropist Samuel Johnson has been flooded with support from fans and stars alike after he was involved in a car accident.

The Gold Logie winner, 43, was hit by a car on Saturday and is recovering in hospital.

Molly Meldrum, the 78-year-old music icon Samuel famously portrayed in a 2016 Channel Seven miniseries, led the well-wishes.

Road to recovery:

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 people have left supportive comments on the Facebook page for Johnson's breast cancer charity, Love Your Sister.

Sam, who is conscious and now speaking from his hospital bed, was struck while on his way to visit family.

Meldrum said in a lighthearted statement: 'I thought Sam having to play me on TV was already enough bad luck, so I'm terribly sorry to hear Sam's had an accident.'

'I hope he recovers very soon, but as anyone who saw the miniseries knows, if you can run after a train in your undies then you're pretty tough. Love you, Molly.'

The news of Sam's accident was initially shared by his older sister, Hilde Hinton.

'I wish I didn't have to tell you this,' she wrote on Facebook. 'Our Ambos got him picked up and tucked away safely in hospital in record time.'

'The fantastic medical staff are in overdrive taking care of his sore head,' she added.

Shock:

'He's awake and not too happy that he doesn't have his pants – nobody loves a hospital gown. Hearing his voice is lovely, but can't wait for hugs when it's safe.'

The well-wishes came quick and fast, with one Love Your Sister supporter writing on Facebook: 'Sending big hugs for a quick recovery.'

'Speedy recovery Sam!' another added.

'Oh Sammy - I want to kiss your sore head better,' a third commented.

Kindness:

Sam began the Love Your Sister charity after a dare from his late sister, Connie Johnson, who was suffering from breast cancer.

They started the organisation together in 2012, with Sam raising money by unicycling around Australia.

Sam was later awarded Victoria's 2018 Australian of the Year for his efforts as the charity went on to raise $13million.