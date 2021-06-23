Cancel
Ed Sheeran 'faces council probe' after new outdoor development spotted on Instagram post

By Jamie Roberts
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago

Ed Sheeran is set to face a new council probe after hawk-eyed neighbours spotted a new wooden gazebo in his multimillion pound estate.

The singer, 30, has purchased a number of properties in the town of Framlingham to create a £3.7million mini village, but reports of another new development are said to have infuriated his neighbours.

The gazebo was spotted on a playful post the Shape of You singer uploaded to his Instagram account and the star may now face questions from locals around whether he gained legal planning permission for the new build.

His plot already features four houses, a wildlife pond, a gym and an outdoor kitchen and the new gazebo was noticed near the pub on the land which he's called The Lancaster Lock

A source told The Sun they were gobsmacked that someone had complained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvrEr_0acaeadf00
Ed Sheeran's Suffolk estate ( Image: Splash)

They said: "He had permission to build a bar area, with decking and a pizza oven, along with two barbecues. But whoever complained is saying that the gazebo was never there before.

"Now the council is looking into whether he needs planning permission for it. Because his property is Grade Two listed, all sorts of hoops have to be jumped through if any work is done."

And East Suffolk council confirmed to the publication that the matter was being investigated.

A spokesperson said: "We have been made aware that a gazebo has been erected at this property and we are making enquiries to establish if there are any planning requirements."

The Mirror has contacted Ed's representatives for comment.

It's not the first time the singing sensation has been in hot water over planning permission on his estate.

In 2019, he was said to have left neighbours fuming at his wildlife pond as they weren't convinced that's exactly what it was.

Ed had sought permission to have a "wildlife pond" on his property but incensed the local by building what they believed to be a plush pool instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fXhH_0acaeadf00
It's not the first time Ed has faced planning permission problems ( Image: Europa Press via Getty Images)

Putting the shoe on the other foot, last year Ed reportedly tried to stop his neighbour's garden extension as the neighbourhood battles continued.

In an objection letter sent to East Suffolk Council on the singer's behalf, Paul Smith, director of Apexc Planning Consultants, called the proposal "misleading".

He wrote: "...it would extend the village into the countryside in an unplanned and artificial way, to the detriment of the distinct character of the immediate environs, without reasoned justification."

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

