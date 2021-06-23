Cancel
Oil Steadies Near $73 With Report Pointing to Falling Stockpiles

investing.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady in Asian trading after an industry report pointed to another decline in U.S. crude stockpiles, adding to a bullish outlook. Futures in New York traded near $73 a barrel after edging lower on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories dropped by 7.2 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. If confirmed by government figures due later Wednesday, that would be a fifth straight weekly draw, the longest run of declines since January.

#Oil Markets#Oil Industry#Crude Oil#U S Oil Production#Asian#Api#Bloomberg
Related
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

OPEC stalemate could spark a new oil price war

Nearly a week of formal and side talks and behind-the-scenes negotiations failed to resolve a dispute over baseline production levels at OPEC+. The discord threw the group in its most serious crisis since March 2020, when the alliance's leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia disagreed on oil supply management with global demand crumbling in the pandemic.
Traffichoustonmirror.com

Oil prices retreat after OPEC+ standoff

NEW YORK, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices reversed earlier gains to end lower on Tuesday after major oil-producing countries failed to reach a deal on output policy. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery lost 1.79 U.S. dollars to settle at 73.37 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Earlier in the session, the U.S. crude benchmark traded as high as 76.98 dollars a barrel, its highest level since November 2014.
Energy Industrybostonnews.net

American Shale Boom Transforms Country to Net Exporter in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market, States Fairfield Market Research

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is an invaluable fuel in emerging economies to fulfil their surging energy requirements. In 2019, there was a 13% increase in the global trade of LNG compared to the previous year. The LNG infrastructure comprises the entire value chain from production to consumption. Large LNG terminals are built to cater to the requirements of demand and supply centres. LNG can be transported via ships and terminals to locations unconnected to pipelines. Ships are the most economical and convenient option for LNG transportation between liquification and regasification plants.
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Take Another Dip

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied towards the $75 level early during the trading session on Wednesday, only to give up those gains and go crashing into the $72 level. This is mainly in reaction to the latest rumor of the moment, that the United Arab Emirates is threatening to open up the spigot and start pumping more oil into the marketplace in order to diversify its economy. As OPEC+ has not been able to come up with some type of agreement, we could continue to see bearish pressure.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Resumes Advance as Saudi-UAE Deadlock Risks Tighter Market

(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed toward $74 a barrel as investors tracked the high-stakes impasse between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that’s stymied efforts to raise OPEC+ production amid a resurgence in demand. West Texas Intermediate was 0.5% higher in Asian trading after closing down 2.4% Tuesday as a...
MarketsBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Edges Higher As Oil Steadies

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Wednesday as commodity-linked stocks recovered from sharp falls in the previous session. In economic releases, U.K. house prices dropped for the first time in five months in June as the government phases out stamp duty holiday, data from Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Shale Rushes to Lock In Oil’s Rally as OPEC+ Rift Roils Market

(Bloomberg) -- As soon as OPEC+ negotiations fell apart on Monday, stoking fears of a supply squeeze and sending oil prices soaring, U.S. shale executives began hitting the phones. They weren’t ordering their crews to drill for more oil. They weren’t game-planning a miraculous comeback in American crude production. They...
TrafficCNBC

Oil steadies after tumble as market awaits OPEC+ clarity

Brent crude was up 3 cents at $74.56 a barrel by 0115 GMT, after slumping more than 3% on Tuesday. U.S. oil was up 7 cents at $73.44 a barrel, having declined by more than 2% in the previous session. Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after a steep drop in...
TrafficDailyFx

Crude Oil Prices Fall on OPEC+ Uncertainty, Rising Shale Oil Output

Oil prices fell for a second day as traders mulled uncertainties surrounding OPEC+ output plan. A stronger US Dollar and souring market sentiment also weighed on energy prices. US shale oil production has risen in recent months as prices recovered. Crude oil prices extended lower during Wednesday’s APAC session after...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

3 Super-Cheap Oil & Gas Stocks to Buy for the Second Half

Vista Oil & Gas (VIST), Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY), and Geopark (GPRK) are 3 oil & gas stocks that are trading at very cheap valuations. This means that if energy prices keep trending higher, these stocks have considerable upside.Energy has been one of the best-performing assets so far this year. YTD, oil is up 51%, while natural gas is up by 36%. Both have reversed all of their losses following steep declines upon the onset of the coronavirus in February and March of 2020 and are now approaching 5-year highs.
Energy IndustryStreet.Com

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: 'Oil's Got to Stop Going Up'

TheStreet.com founder Jim Cramer recently warned about rising oil prices. On Tuesday U.S. crude prices were trading at their highest levels in six years. The price hike came after OPEC leaders failed to reach an agreement on production limits. OPEC+, which includes cartel leaders are well as non-member allies such...
Energy IndustryBloomberg

Here’s How Citi to RBC See Oil Outlook After OPEC+ Talks Fail

The breakdown of OPEC+’s meeting on production levels has left the oil market in limbo. The immediate consequence is that an expected increase in output in August now likely won’t happen, leaving the world short of barrels as the economic recovery gathers pace. The lack of unity within the alliance...
Energy Industrykitco.com

Goldman sees crude oil output path uncertain as OPEC+ talks cease

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday the collapse of OPEC+'s oil output talks have introduced uncertainty into the group's production path, while maintaining its view of $80 a barrel Brent price for this summer and gradual increase in output early next year. Ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum...

