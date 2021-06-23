Oil Steadies Near $73 With Report Pointing to Falling Stockpiles
(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady in Asian trading after an industry report pointed to another decline in U.S. crude stockpiles, adding to a bullish outlook. Futures in New York traded near $73 a barrel after edging lower on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories dropped by 7.2 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. If confirmed by government figures due later Wednesday, that would be a fifth straight weekly draw, the longest run of declines since January.ng.investing.com