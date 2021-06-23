Oil Steadies Near $73 With Report Pointing to Falling Stockpiles

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied towards the $75 level early during the trading session on Wednesday, only to give up those gains and go crashing into the $72 level. This is mainly in reaction to the latest rumor of the moment, that the United Arab Emirates is threatening to open up the spigot and start pumping more oil into the marketplace in order to diversify its economy. As OPEC+ has not been able to come up with some type of agreement, we could continue to see bearish pressure.