Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Snoop Dogg says Pete Davidson can't hang while smoking pot

By Lauren Huff
EW.com
 14 days ago

Apparently Pete Davidson can't handle his weed. This according to Snoop Dogg, who has very famously smoked marijuana with countless celebrities. The rapper smoked and told on Tuesday's episode of E!'s Nightly Pop when co-hosts Morgan Stewart and Hunter March asked him which of the stars he's smoked with couldn't handle it.

ew.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Willie Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Pot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg to host Olympics recap comedy show

June 23 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg will host an Olympics recap comedy show for Peacock. Deadline reported Wednesday that Hart, 41, and Snoop Dogg, 49, will recap the Tokyo Summer Olympics in the new series Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg. Olympic Highlights is described...
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Hip Hop Spot: Snoop Dogg Reveals What Pete Davidson Is Like Smoking Weed + Kodak Black On Kobe Bryant Controversy

Tours and festivals are back in action this year, and Headkrack has this list you should check out this summer. Also in the Hip-Hop Spot, Pop Smoke’s self-titled album will hit streaming services on July 16. Quavo is selling Saweetie’s custom Bentley that he took back after the break-up. Kodak Black is speaking out on the controversy he stirred up because of his recent birthday post in poor taste to Kobe Bryant. Hear about these stories and more in the Hip-Hop Spot.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor’s Wimbledon date

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have made their first public appearance together at Wimbledon. The ‘King of Staten Island’ star and the 26-year-old British actress packed on the PDA as they sat in the VIP Lanson suite next to comedian Jack Whitehall during Roger Federer’s match on Saturday (03.07.21). The...
CelebritiesDouglas Budget

Pete Davidson: Timothée Chalamet is annoying

Pete Davidson says it's "annoying" to be Timothée Chalamet's friend because the 'Lady Bird' star is so "attractive" and "talented". The 27-year-old comedian has joked that he is jealous of the 25-year-old actor because he ticks every box when it comes to looks and acting ability. Speaking to Gold Derby,...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Snoop Dogg Reveals One Celebrity Pal Who Can't Handle His Weed

Meanwhile, when asked about the last time he got 'too high,' the 'Young, Wild And Free' hitmaker divulges that it was when he was hanging out with Willie Nelson in Amsterdam. AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg has divulged one of his famous friends who could not handle his weed. When he was pressed with the question in a new interview, the "Young, Wild And Free" hitmaker mentioned this celebrity's name.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Shares Throwback Photo For Daughter’s Golden Birthday

Rap icon and OG, Snoop Dogg, shared a sentimental post on Tuesday for his daughter’s golden birthday. An old photo of young Cori affectionately laying on her dad’s shoulder was captioned, "Happy. 22nd. To my baby girl my Choc," with many heart emojis. The youngest child of Snoop and his...
CelebritiesNorristown Times Herald

Pete Davidson's tattoos may be gone when he's 30

Pete Davidson hopes to have his tattoos removed by the time he’s 30. The 27-year-old star recently revealed he has been undergoing laser treatment to get rid of his inkings but because he needs to take a break between sessions, he’s admitted it will be some time before the process is complete.
El Dorado, ARnwaonline.com

Snoop Dogg's concert at MusicFest canceled

EL DORADO -- The Murphy Arts District announced Friday that a concert featuring Snoop Dogg with guests Bone Thugs-n-Harmony has been canceled "due to circumstances beyond our control." The artists were scheduled to headline the second night of MusicFest 2021. Snoop Dogg originally planned to perform in El Dorado on...
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Pete Davidson isn't sure if he's returning to SNL, actually

When Pete Davidson appeared on Weekend Update for the SNL season finale back in May, it sure did sound like the show’s large adult son might be saying goodbye. Davidson reinforced that idea a few days later during a roundtable chat for The Hollywood Reporter, where he was asked if he had any interest in beating co-star Kenan Thompson’s record 18-season run. “I’m good,” Davidson said at the time. “I’m ready to hang up the jersey.” Something may have changed for Davidson in the month since because now he seems a little less certain about his future at SNL. “Speaking for myself, I don’t know what the plan is,” Davidson said during a recent interview with Gold Derby, per EW. “Everything is kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling. It is my seventh year, and that’s what the contract is usually for.” He went on to suggest that it might be his time to step away from the series, which is heading into its 47th season. “It’s a big cast; there’s a lot of new guys in there, and there’s a lot of great new talent that it’s their time to shine,” Davidson said. “I have no idea what’s going on right now.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Pete Davidson says his future on ‘SNL’ is ‘up in the air’

Even Pete Davidson isn’t sure about his future on “Saturday Night Live.”. The “King of Staten Island” star — who previously hinted that he’s ready to pursue other opportunities — isn’t easing up on the rumors that he’s leaving the NBC sketch series, saying in a new interview that his role is “up in the air.”
MoviesVulture

Pete Davidson and Another Woman Wildly Out of His League Meet Cute in New Rom-Com

Pete Davidson is once again linked to a woman out of his league, but at least this time it’s only pretend. Davidson and Kaley Cuoco will reportedly be starring in a new romantic comedy directed by Alex Lehmann, Meet Cute. The deal has not yet closed, according to Deadline. The film is reportedly a “wildly inventive deconstruction” of the genre, “built around the question: What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones’ past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?” You mean, what if you could afford couples’ therapy? Is that what you’re asking?
TV & VideosPosted by
Yardbarker

Pete Davidson comments on 'SNL' future: 'I don't know what the plan is'

Everybody is waiting for confirmation on which cast members will be departing and returning for Saturday Night Live's 47th season, including Pete Davidson. "Speaking for myself, like, I don't know what the plan is," Davidson, an SNL staple since September 2014, told the Gold Derby podcast yesterday (June 21). "So, you know, everything's kinda up in the air right now. Just depending on scheduling. It is my seventh year, and that's what the contract is usually for, so [the Season 46 finale] was really emotional."
California StateThe Drum

Smartwater taps SNL’s Pete Davidson for post-July 4 hydration campaign

Bottled water brand Smartwater has teamed with Saturday Night Live darling Pete Davidson to bring much-needed post-Independence Day hydration to Americans everywhere – beginning with two events in New York and California. Vapor-distilled water brand Glacéau Smartwater today unveiled a new omnichannel campaign in conjunction with comedian, SNL star, writer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy