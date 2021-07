Hiking and backpacking shelters come in all shapes, sizes, and prices. Big, heavy tent options offer plenty of room for people and gear but weigh you down while trekking to the next camp. Ultralight models save your legs from burning on the trail but rarely provide proper living space or weather protection. Buying the right tent requires shopping a wide range of solutions. If you’re looking for a camping tent that falls somewhere in the middle, you’re going to want a backpacking tent. Thankfully, we’ve done the hard work for you to round up the best backpacking tents, from budget to ultralight and everything in-between.