It would have been easy for the Los Angeles Clippers to roll over when Kawhi Leonard went down with a knee injury that’s likely to end his run in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Leonard had been brilliant in carrying the Clippers out of an 0-2 hole to advance past the Dallas Mavericks in the first round, and he was doing it again against the Utah Jazz in round two. After Utah won the first two games on their home floor, Leonard combined for 65 points across Game 3 and Game 4 to lead the Clippers a pair of wins that evened the series before sustaining what’s feared to be an ACL tear.