Esther Hyvonen Straynor was born on Dec. 5, 1922, in Biwabik to Herman and Hilma (Emas) Hyvonen. She grew up in Belgrade Location and graduated from Gilbert High School in 1940. Following graduation she worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C., at the Pentagon and at Boeing Aircraft in Seattle, Wash. She served in the U.S. Navy Waves during World War II.