Wilmington, NC

Generous donation kickstarts expansion at CFCC’s Wilson Center

foxwilmington.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A donation of $500,00 to Cape Fear Community College, announced at an event Tuesday night, will fund a new addition to the Wilson Center lobby. The generous gift, received from Henry and Roya Weyerhaeuser, will initiate the expansion which will feature a special event space and donor lounge, as well as expanded student office space, expanded Guest Services facilities, and lobby support space. It will also fund the relocation of Ticket Central to a more visible and accessible location.

foxwilmington.com
